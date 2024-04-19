Culture > TV

The Next Generation of “The Office” Will Star “White Lotus” and “Ex Machina” Alums

Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson are the first cast members said to be involved

Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 2023.
Because no IP can ever quite go away — seriously, we’re getting a Twister sequel this summer, 28 years after the original — there’s a new iteration of The Office in the works. This feels less egregious than many reboots, requels and cinematic universes; after all, both the U.K. and U.S. versions of the show were critical and commercial successes that catapulted their casts to stardom. And so it raises the question: who will be the [Ricky Gervais/Steve Carell], [Martin Freeman/John Krasinski] and [Lucy Davis/Jenna Fischer] of this new iteration of the show?

You can start your speculation now. As Lesley Goldberg writes at The Hollywood Reporter, the first two actors attached to the project are Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson. Impacciatore will be most familiar to American audiences for her Emmy-nominated performance as Valentina in season two of The White Lotus. She’s also part of the cast of Julian Schnabel’s upcoming adaptation of the Nick Tosches novel In the Hand of Dante, along with Oscar Isaac and Al Pacino.

Gleeson’s list of credits includes playing wounded men in the likes of Ex Machina and the Black Mirror episode “Be Right Back.” He also showed off a more villainous side in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Among his upcoming projects is the Guy Ritchie film Fountain of Youth, whose cast will also include one John Krasinski.

Who Cares if Peggy Hill Is a Bad Mom?
Who Cares if Peggy Hill Is a Bad Mom?
 Fans are rushing to the animated matriarch’s defense on social media after an op-ed questioning her parenting skills. But why does it matter?

If you’re assembling a cast for a highly anticipated new show, Impacciatore and Gleeson don’t seem like a bad core to begin building around. As for where they’ll fit in the new show’s ensemble, that will assumably become more clear as the names of more cast members are announced.

As The Hollywood Reporter‘s article points out, the new version of The Office was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, and few details about it have come to light. It is said to share a setting with the original U.S. Office, which was one of many international iterations of the show.

