Culture > TV

Bob Ross Art Helps John Oliver Raise Funds for Public Broadcasting

An auction raised over $1.5 million

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 30, 2025 6:07 pm EST
John Oliver at the Emmy Awards
John Oliver attends HBO Max's Post-Emmy Reception.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It’s been a challenging time for public broadcasting lately. Over the summer, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced plans to close its doors after more than half a century of operations, and the effects of federal funding cuts have raised existential threats to local stations around the country. And while HBO is unlikely to be mistaken for a public broadcaster any time soon, one of its most prominent figures recently took a big step towards benefitting local stations in need.

As Variety‘s Michael Schneider reports, John Oliver assembled dozens of items to be auctioned online, with proceeds benefitting the Public Media Bridge Fund. (The fund’s website describes it as “a strategic philanthropic initiative designed to guide the public media system through a crisis moment to a more sustainable and impactful future.”) Potential buyers had a wide range of items to choose from, including Last Week Tonight With John Oliver props and a painting by Bob Ross.

Ross’s 1986 painting Cabin at Sunset was the big-ticket item in the auction, selling for over a million dollars. All told, Variety reports that this particular auction brought in $1.54 million for the Public Media Bridge Fund. Cabin at Sunset is not the only work of Ross’s to benefit public broadcasting this year; a group of Ross’s works were also sold at auction via Bonham’s earlier this fall. There’s a very good reason for this: the Ross-hosted show The Joy of Painting aired on public television for decades.

John Oliver’s Penchant For “Weird Art” Helped Five Museums in Need
John Oliver’s Penchant For “Weird Art” Helped Five Museums in Need
 Coming soon to five cities near you

Oliver’s auction is not the only effort underway to address federal funding cuts affecting news, arts and culture. In October, a coalition of arts organizations announced the Literary Arts Fund, an effort to benefit groups in the wake of cancelled NEA grants. It’s an unsettling time for many in these fields, but hopefully efforts like these can act as something of a counterweight.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

john oliver
John Oliver Examines Prosecutors’ Role in the Criminal Justice System
Bob Ross
Would You Spend Almost $10M For a Bob Ross Painting?
John Oliver Warns Against Dangers of Gene Editing and “Designer Babies”
John Oliver Warns Against Dangers of Gene Editing and “Designer Babies”
Bob Ross
Netflix’s Bob Ross Documentary Is a Giant Bait-and-Switch

Culture
Culture > TV

Recommended

Suggested for you

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Julia Child and James Beard standing behind a table arrayed w. autumnal foods while appearing on TV show Revolutionary Recipes
The Thanksgiving Hack I Learned From Julia Child
Hands holding a GLP-1 injector
Can Scientists Develop GLP-1 Drugs Without the Nausea?
Cyber Monday
Every Single Cyber Monday Sale Worth Your Time and Money
Two bottles we like from Passion Spirits
The Best Bottles to Bring Your Host This Holiday Season
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

John Oliver at the Emmy Awards

Bob Ross Art Helps John Oliver Raise Funds for Public Broadcasting

Bill Maher on Thanksgiving

Bill Maher’s 2025 “Real Time” Finale Had Plenty of Thanksgiving Advice

Poker Face

Is Natasha Lyonne’s AI Company the Real Reason “Poker Face” Got Canceled?

Vintage Glen Powell on "SNL"

Glen Powell and "SNL" Took on AI Hallucinations

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week