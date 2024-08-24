For some college football enthusiasts — as for sports fans of all stripes — taking in a home game isn’t enough. There are plenty of diehards who savor the experience of taking to the road to watch a rivalry match play out in person. In this case, “on the road” is more figurative than literal; for some dedicated fans, seeing their team of choice play away from home can involve air travel. And one airline recently announced that it’s beefing up its routes with these travelers in mind.



As The Points Guy’s Zach Griff reports, United Airlines recently announced plans to make it easier for college football fans to get to important games, including adding capacity on some routes and adding a number of new flights for the season. They aren’t alone in this; Griff points out that both Delta and Southwest have also taken similar steps to make getting around the country during football season that much easier.



For United, these flights are set to coincide with games like USC at Michigan (on September 6), Tennessee at Arkansas (on October 4) and Notre Dame at Navy (on October 25). Some of the routes are relatively unique; you’re unlikely to find many direct flights from Columbus, Ohio to Eugene, Oregon — but that route will be in place to coincide with Ohio State at Oregon on October 11.

College football enthusiasts aren’t the only football fans United is targeting with scheduling updates. Earlier this month, United touted revisions and upgrades to its schedule to make it easier for Chicago Bears fans to see their team of choice on the road. That’ll go beyond domestic travel as well: United is also adding a flight to London when the Bears play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October.