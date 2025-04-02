The Best Watches of Watches & Wonders 2025

It’s that time of year again: An endless parade of horological novelties. Approximately 7,000 ml of espresso. Martinis at 0200 and your alarm clock set to 0500. A blurry-eyed vision of the Jet d’Eau spouting Evian 200 feet into the air. Tired watch brand executives putting on a smile for the camera. Bleary-eyed journalists donning their Sunday best to interview said executives. David Beckham having lunch in the Tudor booth. Roger Federer swarmed by a hundred people speaking 15 languages as he makes his way into the Rolex booth. Hundreds of writers awake at zero dark thirty, eagerly refreshing their email clients to see what Rolex has released.

In other words: Watches & Wonders, the biggest event of the annual watch-related calendar, is upon us. What follows below is a distillation of what are, in our humble opinion, some of the fair’s best releases, with more dedicated coverage to come regarding Rolex, Tudor and Patek Philippe novelties. But should you care about how the sausage is made, well — this is how! Espresso, Martinis, espresso Martinis and several tens of thousands of steps per day through the Palexpo, the cavernous trade show hall next to the Geneva airport that houses many of the world’s biggest watch brands for a week of horological debauchery. Follow along online and on our socials as we cover the madness.

À bientôt, mes amis!

H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Purple Enamel Moser & Cie. fashions some of the world’s most attractive and thought-provoking watches, not least among which is the Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept. Unlike many of its more avant-garde wares, it doesn’t feature a strangely shaped case or a joke at the center of its design conceit. Rather, it pairs a strong, pocket watch-inspired case with dial colors that stop you dead in your tracks. For 2025, the brand is offering a version in arresting purple enamel executed in the Grand Feu style. Achieved by mixing six pigments in different hues and then firing the dial — which has a textured motif atop a white gold plate — numerous times, it’s simply a wildly beautiful creation. Diameter: 40mm

40mm Movement: Precision Engineering AG Cal. HMC 201 automatic

Precision Engineering AG Cal. HMC 201 automatic Water Resistance: 30m H. MOSER & CIE : $29,700

Zenith G.F.J. In celebration of Zenith’s 160th anniversary, the Le Locle-based maison is introducing a special tribute piece limited to 160 examples. Called the “G.F.J.” in honor of company founder Georges Favre-Jacot, it takes the form of a round, 39.15mm platinum wristwatch powered by the brand’s vaunted Calibre 135, a hand-wound movement that that helped Zenith achieve five consecutive first-place wins at the Neuchatel Observatory trails in the 1950s. No less impressive is the watch’s beautiful dial: With a blue center disc in lapis lazuli, an outer brick guilloché-pattern ring with gold hour indices and beads, a mother-of-pearl seconds register and white gold hands, it’s a fitting way to celebrate a big birthday, indeed. Diameter: 39.15mm

39.15mm Movement: Zenith Cal. 135 hand-wound

Zenith Cal. 135 hand-wound Water Resistance: TBD ZENITH : $49,900

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic While the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso began its life as a time-only watch with a reversible case, it quickly sprouted complications — some of which are truly mind-blowing. While the new Reverso Tribute Geographic is perhaps less sophisticated than some of the tourbillon-equipped pieces in the collection, its integration of a world time function is both brilliant and beautiful: On the watch’s blue enamel main dial is a sub-seconds register and a Grand Date function. On the reverse, however, a world time indicator in light and dark blue and a city ring etched directly into the stainless steel allow one to keep track of the time all over the globe. Powered by a new hand-wound movement and paired to a blue canvas and calfskin Casa Fagliano strap, it’s one of the most elegant traveler’s watches on the market. Diameter: 29.9mm

29.9mm Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre Cal. 834 hand-wound

Jaeger-LeCoultre Cal. 834 hand-wound Water Resistance: TBD Jaeger-LeCoultre : $34,900

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Retrograde Date Openface Another brand celebrating a significant milestone in 2025 is Vacheron Constantin, which is an astonishing 270 years old. In celebration, the brand is launching numerous new pieces at Watches & Wonders, including the remarkable Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Retrograde Date Openface. Housed in a 41mm platinum case, this is no ordinary QP: A mix of openworked and hand-guilloché surfaces reveals the automatic Calibre 2460 QPR31/270, a new movement offering day, month, moon phase and retrograde date displays. With its peripheral-rotor design, the thickness is kept to a minimum — indeed, you can slip this 10.94mm beauty under a cuff without any fuss at all. (The dark blue alligator leather strap is also a nice touch.) Diameter: 41mm

41mm Movement: Vacheron Constantin Cal. 2460 QPR31/270

Vacheron Constantin Cal. 2460 QPR31/270 Water Resistance: 30m MORE INFO

Laurent Ferrier Classic Auto Horizon Very few watchmakers achieve the unique balance of classical influence and modern technology that results in a truly remarkable piece of haute horlogerie. Laurent Ferrier — who spent many years as the technical director at Patek Philippe — is one such watchmaker. His Classic Auto Horizon, with its round 40mm case and beautiful date window, is a masterclass in restraint. A new version with a horizon-blue dial expands the product family and, happily, occupies a place in the brand’s permanent collection: Its sky blue color, rendered with translucent lacquer over a base with a silver galvanic layer, is a work of art, as is the micro-rotor-equipped Calibre LF270.01, whose exquisite finishing is visible via a transparent caseback. Diameter: 40mm

40mm Movement: Laurent Ferrier Calibre LF270.01 automatic

Laurent Ferrier Calibre LF270.01 automatic Water Resistance: 30m Laurent Ferrier : CHF 45,000

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante Verzasca High-end independent brand Parmigiani Fleurier has a knack for delivering highly original designs and compelling interpretations of classic complications. In 2022, its novel Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante reimagined the GMT complication in novel form: Two superimposed hour hands appear as one until the wearer actuates a pusher on the case’s left flank, whereupon one hand can be jumped in one-hour increments to indicate a second time zone. (A button in the crown returns both to their native superimposed position.) A fresh interpretation of this special flyback GMT, the new Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante Verzasca adds a beautiful hand-guilloché “Grain d’Orge” pattern dial inspired by the emerald-green waters of the Valle Verzasca, a protected Swiss valley. Diameter: 40mm

40mm Movement: Parmigiani Fleurier PF051 automatic

Parmigiani Fleurier PF051 automatic Water Resistance: 60m PARMIGIANI : $31,100

Panerai Jupiterium The coolest timepiece coming out of Panerai’s workshops this year isn’t a wristwatch — rather, it’s a mind-blowing planetarium celebrating the heliocentric theory proposed by Galileo Galilei in the 17th century. Powered by a key-wound mechanical movement consisting of 1,650 components, it displays the Earth as surrounded by a ring of planets and satellites including the Sun, the Moon, Jupiter and Jupiter’s four moons. Split into northern and southern hemispheres, the square-shaped planetarium is overlaid with constellations that shine brightly in Super-LumiNova. Within the base is a dial displaying a single-line perpetual calendar with a linear power reserve indicator as well as an AM/PM indicator. Just be warned: The Jupiterium weighs some 242 lbs, so maybe get some fellow Paneristi to help install it on your desk! Diameter: 75 cm x 86 cm Movement: Key-wound mechanical Water Resistance: N/A MORE INFO

Cartier Privé Tank à Guichet Introduced in 1928, the Tank à Guichet rethought the already novel Tank silhouette by swapping out the famous Roman-numeral dial for a jump hour display with dragging seconds. Worn by the likes of Duke Ellington, this beautiful Tank execution was reimagined on a handful of occasions throughout the past century. Now, the Guichet is getting a new lease on life within the brand’s Privé collection, which focuses on a single model family each year via a number of limited-edition references. Our favorite is a platinum execution with a never-before-seen dial orientation: The jump hour display, located at 11 o’clock, is rotated 90 degrees, as is the draggin minutes display at 5 o’clock. With its red printing, 12 o’clock crown and steel-like appearance, this Tank à Guichet embodies the “IYKYK” sentiment that pervades much of Catier’s oeuvre. Diameter: 24.8mm Movement: Cartier Cal. 9755 MC hand-wound Water Resistance: Not water resistant MORE INFO

A. Lange & Söhne Minute Repeater Perpetual Adding to its stable of complicated watches with repeater functions (the Zeitwerk Minute Repeater, the Richard Lange Minute Repeater and the Grand Complication), A. Lange & Söhne is introducing a new chiming watch combined with a perpetual calendar. The Minute Repeater Perpetual (Ref. 607.091FE), housed in a 40.5mm platinum case, features a classically-inspired, black-enameled gold dial with a white Roman-numeral hour indices; an outer railroad minute track; an outsize date display at 12 o’clock; and calendar displays at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. A slider on the left-hand case flank controls the minute repeater function, which is powered by the new hand-wound Cal. L122.2 movement. Exquisite in typical Lange fashion, it won’t be around long — limited to just 50 pieces, it’s sure to be snapped up by eager collectors. Diameter: 40.5mm Movement: A. Lange & Söhne Cal. L122.2 hand-wound Water Resistance: 20m more info

Oris Big Crown Pointer Date Calibre 403 In constant production since 1938, the Oris Big Crown Pointer Date is an OG pilot’s watch designed for use in the cockpit. While numerous executions exist, some of the most exciting versions are those powered by Oris’s Calibre 400-series movements, which offer an impressive five-day power reserve, antimagnetic properties and a 10-year warranty. In addition to several new references powered by third-party Swiss movements, Oris is debuting two fresh Big Crown Pointer Date references in its 40mm size with green and terracotta dials, both of which feature the Oris Cal. 403. Available on the brand’s H-link steel bracelet brushed and polished links or on brown Cervo Volante deer hide straps, they’re perfect everyday pieces that easily dress up or down. Diameter: 40mm Movement: Oris Cal. 403 automatic Water Resistance: 50m oris : $4,100 (leather) – $4,300 (steel)

Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 XP CS Platinum Launched in 2019, Chopard’s Alpine Eagle collection saw the brand add a new chapter to the luxury sports watch story that began in 1980 with the St. Moritz. Now for the first time, Chopard is adding a platinum reference with a beautiful “Shades of Blue” gradient dial inspired by Alpine glaciers. Measuring 41mm wide by just 8mm tall, the impressively thin 41 XP CS Platinum is paired to a matching, reshaped bracelet with satin-brushed and polished links and a triple-folding clasp. (A small bee symbol set hand-engraved between the lugs indicates platinum construction.) Powered by the Chopard Cal. L.U.C 96.42-L automatic with micro-rotor, 65-hour power reserve and Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark, this impressive luxury sports watch is proof that Chopard can compete with the best of them. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Chopard Cal. L.U.C 96.42-L automatic Water Resistance: 100m more info

Bremont Altitude Perpetual Calendar Bremont has significantly revamped its offering under the leadership of CEO Davide Carrato, who previously served stints at Movado, Tudor and elsewhere. The Altitude collection, which evolved from its famed MB (Martin Baker) series, includes all manner of aviation-themed timepieces, including a significant new development: The Altitude Perpetual Calendar is a giant leap forward in mechanical sophistication and offering. Housed in a 42mm titanium case, it maintains the overall collection’s aviation theme while offering a unique dial layout: At 12 o’clock is a domed globe that serves as a 24-hour indicator; at 9 o’clock is a running seconds indicator with a cool propeller hand; at 6 o’clock is a radial date indicator; and at 3 o’clock is a special combination leap year and month indicator. Nifty! Diameter: 42mm Movement: BHC9192-MH hand-wound Water Resistance: 50m more info

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon In 2014, Bulgari embarked on a quest that would see it set 10 world records for ultra-thin watchmaking — an astounding feat for a brand whose background is in jewelry design rather than haute horlogerie. This year, the maison has set its sights once again on the complication that launched the Octo Finissimo magic, the tourbillon. The new Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon, measuring just 1.85mm tall, is now the world’s thinnest tourbillon-equipped watch. Consisting of a skeletonized, hand-wound movement with a tungsten carbide mainplate set within a microbead-frosted titanium case, its numerous components are visible via the dial. And unlike the other members of the Octo Finissimo Ultra collection, the time-telling subdial includes both hours and minutes in a single display. Diameter: 40mm Movement: Bulgari BVF 900 hand-wound Water Resistance: N/A more info

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Annual Calendar Limited Edition Joining Montblanc’s innovative 1858 Geosphere collection is an exciting limited-edition Annual Calendar in stainless steel or Lime Gold. Housed in a 42mm case, it consists of an outsize date below 12 o’clock; a radial month display around the dial periphery indicated by a red arrow; and a hand-painted, three-dimensional globe depicting the northern hemisphere above 6 o’clock that serves as a handy GMT indicator. Powering this unique display is Montblanc’s first annual calendar movement, a Minverva calibre with 65 hours of power reserve and 336 components decorated with traditional Côtes deGenève and snail finishing. A fluted bezel and a blue calf leather strap complete the elegant picture. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Minerva Calibre MB M14.58 hand-wound Water Resistance: 30m more info

Chanel J12 Bleu Limited Edition In honor of 25 years of the J12 — the striking ceramic watch collection launched, if you can believe it, way back in 2000 — Chanel has released several new executions in various sizes and configurations, all of which feature matte blue and black-coated ceramic cases. A limited-edition 38mm is particularly cool: Powered by Chanel’s COSC-certified, automatic Calibre 12.1 with 70 hours of power reserved — which is built by Kenissi — it features a black-coated steel fixed bezel with a blue ceramic ring in a baguette-like pattern. The varnished matte-blue dial, meanwhile, features 12 baguette-cut sapphire indices and a luminous baton handset, while the case comes paired to a matching blue ceramic bracelet with a black-coated steel triple-folding buckle. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Chanel Calibre 12.1 automatic Water Resistance: 200m more info

Grand Seiko Spring Drive U.F.A. In its perennial quest for ever-more accurate timekeeping, Grand Seiko is revealing its new Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2, a freshly redesigned take on its famous hybrid movement that boasts accuracy of +/- 20 seconds annually — making it the world’s most accurate mainspring-equipped watch. Measuring a delightful 37mm and available in both titanium (with a a matching bracelet) as well as platinum cases, it features a beautiful dial in either silver-tinged blue (titanium) or deep blue (platinum) inspired by the forests of Shinshu, where Grand Seiko maintains a watchmaking studio. The new movement — which pairs a traditional mainspring and winding rotor with an integrated circuit — is visible via a sapphire caseback. Diameter: 37mm Movement: Grand Seiko Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 Water Resistance: 100m grand seiko : $10,900 (titanium) – $39,000 (platinum)

NOMOS Club Sport Neomatik Wordltimer Glashütte-based NOMOS is a perennial favorite amongst watch lovers for its mix of Bauhaus-inspired minimalist design, in-house movements and innovative complications. Following an onslaught of 31 different wildly colorful Tangente models last year, it’s debuting an entirely new model (and movement) in the form of the Neomatik Wordltimer. Measuring 40mm in stainless steel and available in two colorways — and six more limited-edition colorways — it features an outer city ring with a mix of city and airport codes representing the world’s time zones; a 24-hour home time indicator bisected into day/night areas at 3 o’clock; a running seconds indicator at 6 o’clock; and the brand’s signature indices in Engravers typeface. A quick push of the advances the city ring, making time-tracking across zones a cinch. Diameter: 40mm Movement: NOMOS Neomatik Calibre DUW 3202 automatic Water Resistance: 100m more info

Hublot Big Bang Unico Mint Green and Petrol Blue Since 2005, Hublot’s Big Bang collection has consistently introduced new materials and innovative complications via a series of eye-catching timepieces. In celebration of 20 years of Big Bang, the Nyon-based maison is debuting numerous limited editions and collector’s sets — but we’ve personally got our eyes on the new Unico Mint Green and Petrol Blue. Measuring 42mm in lightweight ceramic cases, they feature two striking colorways that are sure to excite fans of colored watches. Paired to quick-change rubber straps and powered by the automatic Hublot MHUB1280 UNICO manufacture movement with 72 hours of power reserve, they’re each water resistant to 100m, making for colorful sports watches that can be worn day-to-day without fuss. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Hublot MHUB1280 UNICO Water Resistance: 100m HUBLOT : $24,100

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph Following in the footsteps of their limited-edition Formula 1 x Kith collection from 2024, TAG Heuer is bringing a newly redesigned Solargraph into its permanent collection — and outfitting it with its light-powered Solargraph quartz movement. Available in nine distinct references, the collection comprises three core-collection watches and six limited editions, each of which features a colorful case, dial and strap or (steel bracelet). Measuring 38mm, the cases are either DLC-treated steel or TH-Polylight, an advanced, lightweight material that offers myriad color possibilities and also composes the watch’s bidirectional timing bezel. Inside, the Solargraph movement turns a two-minute exposure to sunlight into an entire day’s power reserve — once charged for 40 hours, it can run for a continuous 10 months. Diameter: 38mm Movement: TAG-Heuer Solargraph Water Resistance: 100m more info

Norqain Independence Skeleton Chrono 42mm Jade Established in 2018 by Ben Küffer with advisement from watch industry legend Jean-Claude Biver, Norqain has quickly gained market share for its daring tool watch designs, customization platform and new movements. The Skeleton Chrono 42mm — which is powered by the brand’s 8K movement with flyback functionality — is a fan favorite, and to that end, it’s receiving two new 500-piece limited editions this year in purple or jade detailing. While the purple version is certainly neat, the electric-green jade execution is particularly exciting: With a DLC-coated Grade 5 titanium case, it features a skeletonized movement with electric-green bridges as well as a matching rubber strap. Water resistant to 100m, it also features a customizable case flank that can be engraved according to the customer’s wishes. Diameter: 42mm Movement: Norqain 8K automatic Water Resistance: 100m more info

IWC Ingenieur Perpetual Calendar 41 For the first time, IWC is combining its Ingenieur luxury sports watch with the perpetual calendar mechanism first developed by Kurt Klauss for the Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar Chronograph. Following on the heels of the newly reintroduced Ingenieur from Watches & Wonders 2023, the new Perpetual Calendar 41 takes its overall silhouette from Gérald Genta’s 1976 SL “Jumbo” ref. 1832: Measuring 41mm in stainless steel, it features the collection’s round case with short lugs an integrated H-link bracelet with brushed outer and polished inner links. The blue “grid” dial is a work of both art and economy: Featuring a radial day-of-the-week indicator with a small leap year window at 9 o’clock; a month and moon phase indicator at 6 o’clock; and a date indicator at 3 o’clock, it leaves over plenty of negative space while maintaining legibility. Diameter: 41 Movement: IWC Calibre 82600 automatic Water Resistance: 100m more info

Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR] Despite its long history of marine chronometer production, Ulysse Nardin is a thoroughly modern maker whose cutting-edge timepieces largely eschew the staid traditionalism of Swiss watchmaking. Exhibit A: The famous Freak, which lacks a standard dial and hands. The new Ulysse Nardin Diver [AIR] rethinks the dive watch in the same manner that the Freak rethought the dial: Rather than opt for a heavy steel case and a simple black dial, U.N. went in the opposite direction, crafting a 44mm frame out of titanium and carbon fiber and creating the world’s lightest dive watch (52g with its trap and 46g without it). Beyond its ultralight housing, the Diver [AIR] also features a newly developed skeletonized movement optimized for weight — or the lack thereof. But don’t let this light weight fool you: The watch can withstand an impact in excess of 5,000 Gs. Diameter: 44mm Movement: Ulysse Nardin Calibre UN-374 automatic Water Resistance: 200m more info

Piaget Andy Warhol Opal Dial Famed contemporary artist Andy Warhol was most definitely a watch guy — in fact, he owned no less than seven Piagets. These pieces, powered by the era-defining Beta21 quartz movement, were part of the Black Tie collection. Following the establishment of an official partnership with the Andy Warhol Foundation, however, a fresh set of reissues/riffs on the Warhol watches is available as the “Andy Warhol” watches. The newest, a white gold case set with baguette- and round-cut blue sapphires arranged in three concentric rows along the bezel, features a mind-blowingly beautiful opal dial. Powered by the brand’s Calibre 501P1 automatic movement and paired to a simple dark blue alligator leather strap, it’s sure to be the talk of the town at Watches & Wonders 2025. Diameter: 43mm Movement: Piaget Calibre 501P1 automatic Water Resistance: N/A more info