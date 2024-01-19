The Bulgari Aluminium x Gran Turismo Special Edition is more than just a watch, it’s a high-octane machine — like a finely-tuned race car, it seamlessly blends sleek styling (from the iconic Bulgari Aluminium) with a dynamic and pioneering spirit (courtesy of the Gran Turismo video game series).

With a vibrant yellow dial inspired by the dashboard gauges of legendary Italian cars, this limited-edition chronograph is a tribute to speed and style. The integrated tachymetric scale, the lightness of aluminum and the softness of rubber in the bracelet make for a masterpiece that’s as much a feast for the eyes as it is a testament to horological excellence.

But Bulgari goes beyond the wrist, revving up the digital realm with the Bulgari Aluminium Vision GT — a hypercar designed for Gran Turismo racing. The real and the virtual worlds collide, with the car mirroring the watch’s distinctive aesthetics. It’s a breathtaking collaboration between visionaries Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani of Bulgari and Fabio Filippini, former design director of Pininfarina.

As Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of Gran Turismo, aptly puts it, “There’s no better way to celebrate [the 10th anniversary of Vision Gran Turismo] than with a product as stunning as the Bulgari Aluminium x Gran Turismo Special Edition watches and the striking Bulgari Vision Gran Turismo car.” So, buckle up — whether on your wrist or in the virtual realm, Bulgari is capturing the essence of speed with unparalleled style.