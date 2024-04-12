The Best New Patek Philippe Watches From Watches & Wonders 2024

Patek is well known for its world timers — timepieces that display the time in various cities around the globe simultaneously and allow the user to easily track multiple zones. Launched at the Grand Exhibition “Watch Art” Tokyo 2023, the reference 5330 is typical of this tradition, and has now been updated with a notable feature — namely, a peripheral date indicator synched to local time and indicated using a glass hand with a red tip. (The translucent nature of the hand keeps from interfering with the busy dial, which is a thoughtful touch.) Powered by a new movement, the automatic Calibre 240 HU C with micro-rotor, the new 5330G-001 is cased in white gold and features a blue-grey opaline dial in a mesmerizing “cabochon” pattern, plus a 24-hour disc split between day and night zones as indicated by a gilt sun against a silver background and a gilt crescent moon against a blue-grey background, respectively. For ardent travelers and fans of Louis Cottier’s original world timer technology from the early 20th century, this piece is a total delight.