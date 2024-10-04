What It’s Like Running a “Hut-to-Hut” Through the Swiss Alps

When I woke the following morning the hut was enveloped in mist, with no more than 50 feet of visibility. On the descent to Lac de Mauvoisin in the Dranse Valley, I snuck below the clouds and got my first views of the turquoise waters. Following a rolling two-track, I made good time before starting the stout climb up to Col des Otanes, the high point of my trip. Not long after the col I arrived at Cabane Panossière, stopping for coffee and cake, and views of the Corbassière Glacier above.