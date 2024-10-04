Leisure > Autos > Electric

Toyota Is Upping Its Investment in Air Taxi Company Joby Aviation

It's part of a growing market for flying cars

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 4, 2024 6:05 pm
Joby Aviation aircraft
Toyota just made a big investment in Joby Aviation.
Joby Aviation

Robotaxis aren’t the only place where the basic concept of “pay someone with a vehicle to take me a short distance” is undergoing some high-tech permutations. There’s also the matter of air taxis: small vehicles that can take you somewhere local — and where, as a beloved fictional scientist said, “we don’t need roads.”

This week, Toyota pledged to invest an additional $500 million in Joby Aviation, bringing their overall investment in the electric air taxi company to $894 million. The two companies have been working together for almost seven years, and Joby Aviation’s founder and CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, had good things to say about the partnership when announcing this new functing.

“The knowledge and support shared by Toyota has been instrumental in Joby’s success and we look forward to deepening our relationship as we deliver on our shared vision for the future of air travel,” Bevirt said in a statement.

This latest funding follows an agreement between the two companies in which Toyota agreed to develop powertrain technology to be used in Joby’s air taxis. As Autoweek‘s Jay Ramey noted, this also follows Joby Aviation’s first successful test in a metropolitan area, which took place in New York City in November 2023. One of Joby’s air taxis is now on display in Grand Central Station.

Uber’s New Air Taxi Design Opts for Efficiency Over Cupholders
Uber’s New Air Taxi Design Opts for Efficiency Over Cupholders
 Uber’s vision for efficient air travel cuts out all the nonessentials

As Jeff Wise observed in New York, electric VTOL technology has gone from theoretical to tangible in recent years — but there’s still something of a legal question surrounding its wider adoption. Wise, who’s been covering this part of the industry for years, pointed out that regulations of ultralight flying vehicles include relatively strict fuel requirements, which some manufacturers have worked around.

The focus of the New York article is on personal craft rather than air taxis — but it does open the door to questions about the extent to which flying cars will be widespread as opposed to a speciality market.

More Like This

Uber Elevate Plans for Flying Air Taxis in Dubai and Dallas Revealed
Uber Elevate Plans for Flying Air Taxis in Dubai and Dallas Revealed
A 3D rendering of an autonomous air taxi
Is the US Really Getting Air Taxis Soon?
A rendering of the airport
Hyundai, Urban-Air Port Collaborate on Flying Taxi Hub in England
Volocopter
Watch The Volocopter’s Air Taxi Take Its First Flight

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A biker riding an electric motorcycle from Verge
Verge Built a Groundbreaking Motorcycle. Is That What Bikers Want?
G-SHOCK GM2110D; Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Midsize; Raven Trekker Gloss Grey; Norqain Independence Skeleton Flyback Chrono
The 11 Best Watches of the Past Month
Some of our favorite whiskeys of the month of October
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October 
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
October 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This October
James Dean on the set of "Giant." A new biopic, based on the memoir "Surviving James Dean," will focus on the actor's gay romances.
New James Dean Biopic to Explore His Gay Romances

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Joby Aviation aircraft

Toyota Is Upping Its Investment in Air Taxi Company Joby Aviation

Trail runner Andy Cochrane running a hut-to-hut in the Swiss Alps

What It’s Like Running a “Hut-to-Hut” Through the Swiss Alps

From Empirical to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Field Jackets, Utility Knives and Watches

Don't sleep on these trails

The Most Underrated Hikes in America’s National Parks

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer