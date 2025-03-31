Leisure > Food

A Popular In-N-Out Menu Hack Is No More

Bad news if you used this to save money on the Flying Dutchman

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 31, 2025 3:22 pm EDT
In-N-Out Burger Sign
A popular In-N-Out menu hack has come to an end.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Are we witnessing a golden age of fast food menu hacks come to an end? Last year, Starbucks announced that it was cracking down on extensive order customization in an effort to reduce customer waiting times at its locations. Ornate custom orders aren’t the only kind of menu hacks out there, though; there’s also the matter of menu hacks designed to save money. And unfortunately for burger enthusiasts, In-N-Out appears to have curbed the ability of customers to order a hack that’s become very popular.

At the center of the hack is an entry on the chain’s secret menu: the Flying Dutchman, which consists of two beef patties and two slices of cheese. (There’s also a variation that involves onions.) Late last week, SFGATE food reporter Susana Guerrero wrote that the burger chain had changed its pricing for a single patty and a single slice of cheese. Why? Turns out some customers had figured out that ordering the components for the Flying Dutchman separately was cheaper than ordering it directly.

This reporting cited a memo from In-N-Out’s Chief Operating Officer, Denny Warnick, which turned up on Reddit. “The new price of a meat and cheese patty will be aligned with Flying Dutchman pricing — a meat and cheese patty will be half the price of a Flying Dutchman,” Warnick wrote in the memo. According to the memo, the change went into effect on March 24.

Delta Just Expanded Its In-Flight Dining With More Shake Shack Burgers
Delta Just Expanded Its In-Flight Dining With More Shake Shack Burgers
 Good news for burger fans traveling in first class

How much were people saving by using this hack? Guerrero pointed out that, in California, the Flying Dutchman historically sells for around $5.50, while ordering patties and cheese directly would only cost $3.40. But if you’re a burger enthusiast disappointed by this change, at least you can take comfort in this: that’s far from the only secret menu option out there.

More Like This

Fresh delicious burger with french fries and salad served on rustic wooden board on table. A feast on the dining table in restaurant. Food and lifestyle concept
Gen Z Is Coming After Millennial Burger Joints on TikTok
Shake Shack collaborates with chef Enrique Olvera on an ant mayo burger
Forget Hot Sauce, Shake Shack’s Experimenting With a Bug-Based Condiment
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
A plate of a Shake Shack burger, chicken sandwich, fries and ketchup. The sandwiches feature a new Maker's Mark bourbon bacon jam, and we got the recipe if you want to make it at home.
Shake Shack’s New Bourbon Bacon Jam Belongs in Your Refrigerator

Culture
Leisure > Food
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The cover of Holly Brickley's debut novel "Deep Cuts"; In the background, Interpol playing a concert in 2002
The Novel That Can Bridge the Gap Between Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Jay Leno and McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters stand next to the McLaren W1, a new supercar that Leno is buying
Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.
T-Mobile has you covered.
The Advantages of Picking a Pre-Paid Phone Plan
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
From Glossier to Puma, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pumas, Derby Bourbon and Rimowa Suitcases

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

In-N-Out Burger Sign

A Popular In-N-Out Menu Hack Is No More

a picture of brunch on a black and white table with a white x over it

Brunch Is Bullshit. Can Someone Please Just Give Me the Lunch Menu?

A man drinking a sports drink out of a bottle. If you're looking for a healthier alternative to Gatorade, we have options.

The Best Sports Drink Alternatives to Gatorade

an illustration of a classic blue car with pizza, a hot dog and ice cream above it

America’s Best Gas Station Foods, Ranked

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia