JetBlue Is Adding Mint Service to Bozeman In Time for Ski Season

Good news for skiiers heading west

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 2, 2024 1:28 am
JetBlue Mint studio
JetBlue is bolstering its Mint service this winter.
JetBlue Airways

It’s been over 20 years since JetBlue’s first commercial flight, and the airline has been growing and refining its travel offerings ever since. Among those offerings is Mint, which Kaitlin McInnis described as “a low-cost business class product that doesn’t skimp on luxury” last year. And if you’re based in the northeastern U.S. and have skiing plans for the winter, the latest addition to JetBlue’s flight schedule might well be an ideal blend of comfort and destination.

Beginning in February 2025, JetBlue is bolstering its existing service to Bozeman, adding weekend flights from both New York and Boston to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Mint service will be available on flights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. JetBlue’s routes had already been the only direct flights from JFK and Logan airports to Bozeman; this new announcement adds another layer of comfort for travelers looking for a more expansive experience while flying west.

“With the introduction of Mint and the increased frequency of flights on weekends, we are committed to offering our customers premium travel options, making their journey to Bozeman and back an exceptional experience,” said JetBlue’s vice president for network planning and airline partnerships, Dave Jehn, in a statement.

In addition to Mint service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, JetBlue will be flying standard service from JFK to Bozeman on Tuesdays and Thursdays and between Logan and Bozeman on Mondays and Wednesdays. Service to Bozeman will run through March 30, 2025.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

