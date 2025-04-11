Airbus’s New First Class Concept Is Essentially an Airborne Hotel

The thing that stands out most about what aircraft manufacturer Airbus is describing as a new first class “concept” is how little it looks like airline seating at all. There are plenty of visually striking, opulent first class cabins out there in the world; this new design, however, looks like something you might encounter on a long train ride or a in capsule hotel. Which begs the question: Is the future of luxury air travel an experience that feels nothing whatsoever like air travel?



Airbus’s new concept is set to debut at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo, which kicks off next week in Hamburg, Germany. This new design was created with the A350-1000 — a plane with a range of 8,900 miles — in mind. Its centerpiece is the First Class Master Suite, which includes a bed, bar, bathroom and changing area. That will be located in the middle of the aircraft, with one suite on either side of it.



The company also touted its reorganization of interior space in ways outside of the cabins, including moving the stairway to the Forward Crew Rest Compartment for privacy reasons. This interior concept, which will be available to Aircraft Interiors Expo attendees as an augmented reality presentation, is a proof of concept intended to show Airbus’s customers what might be possible for their own first class offerings.

It isn’t the only piece of news Airbus has in relation to cabin design. Earlier this week, Airbus also announced that Air Canada’s A220s would begin using Airbus’s Airspace cabins beginning early next year. “[W]e’re thrilled to be the launch customer for the next cabin evolution of this Canadian-designed and assembled aircraft,” said Air Canada’s Managing Director of Onboard Product, John Moody, in a statement.



Could we see the First Class Master Suite go from design concept to design reality? As The Points Guy’s Sean Cudahy pointed out, it could be challenging to implement. But if travelers are willing to pay a premium for it, it’s not out of the question to imagine an airline embracing this idea.