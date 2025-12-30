Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Inside the Appeal of Aman’s Japanese Hotels

When a luxury brand has a cult following

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 30, 2025 10:56 am EST
Rendering of Aman Niseko
Aman's next Japanese property is set to open in 2030.
Aman Group

For some travelers, finding the perfect place to stay can make for a lifelong relationship with a certain hospitality company. The appeal of the Aman Group’s properties around the world has been chronicled extensively; earlier this year, Jake Emen wrote about the bespoke allure of the company’s luggage tags. “[T]he property went the extra mile to deliver a lasting, memorable impression,” Emen observed — and it’s touches like this that have kept travelers returning for stay after stay.

In a recent essay for Air Mail, Pico Iyer focused on one particular group of Aman hotels: the company’s Japanese properties. Iyer alluded to a conversation he’d had with Aman founder Adrian Zecha, in which Zecha spoke of the inspiration of Japan’s ryokans on Aman’s overall aesthetic.

For Iyer, the appeal of staying at Aman’s properties is in the blend of aesthetics and locations. “His intimate, elegant villas on unmarked roads made one feel as if one were visiting a fashion-designer friend for the weekend,” Iyer wrote.

Iyer also pointed to another aspect of staying at multiple Aman properties in the same country: the ease of getting one’s luggage from place to place. “There’s a grace in getting to enjoy the same aesthetic at every stop — and not having to carry your luggage from town to town,” he writes.

Aman New York Review: A Luxurious Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
Aman New York Review: A Luxurious Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
 Welcome to Aman New York. Your plunge pool awaits.

Iyer’s dispatch from Japan comes at a time when Aman is expanding its presence in the country. In 2030, the company is scheduled to open its fourth property in the country, this one in Hokkaido. Aman describes Aman Niseko as Japan’s “first destination wellness retreat,” and will include 31 distinct residences. For travelers looking to experience one of the country’s most striking regions, this looks like an ideal place to immerse oneself in the landscape.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Our travel writer Jake Emen normally doesn't car for hotel swag, but the luggage tags from Aman resorts are in a class of their own.
An Ode to the Aman Luggage Tag
The Drinking Culture of Japan
The Drinking Culture of Japan
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
The views at Ontake Distillery
This Japanese Whisky Distillery Is Offering Serious Luxury Perks for Cask Owners

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best viral moments of 2025.
The 25 Best Memes From a Seriously Unfunny Year on the Internet
A scene from the show "Heated Rivalry" behind an image of Dan and Chris Powers of the podcast "Empty Netters"
Even Straight Hockey Bros Are Obsessed With “Heated Rivalry”
A man showering in the dark.
How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better
hailey and justin bieber
Is There a Swag Gap in Your Relationship?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Products of the Year

The 25 Best Products of 2025

Rendering of Aman Niseko

Inside the Appeal of Aman's Japanese Hotels

Lobster posing for the camera

Lobster Heist Nets Nearly Half a Million Dollars of Stolen Seafood

Three of the new vehicles we can't wait to drive in 2026, including the Slate Truck, the Kia EV3 electric crossover and the Toyota GR GT sports car

12 Vehicles We Can’t Wait to Drive in 2026, From Bezos’s Truck to Fun-Size SUVs

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch