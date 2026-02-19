Snow Peak, Our Favorite Japanese Outdoor Label, Is Throwing a Massive Seasonal Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
For all the technical innovations in the outdoor garb space, much of the apparel, from fleece to down jackets to hiking pants, tends to come out fairly homogeneous. That is, unless you’re talking about the elite, semi-unconventional clothing from Japanese outdoor label Snow Peak.
While best known for its minimalist camping gear — the brand’s instantly recognizable titanium mug is a mainstay in Pacific Northwest campsites and cramped Brooklyn apartments alike — Snow Peak’s lineup of insulated, down-filled and fire-resistant styles is criminally underrated. With perfected silhouettes, low-key Japanese detailing and sparse styling, it’s slightly different than you’re used to, but all in service of a better (dressed) outdoor experience.
Better yet, much of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection is now on sale, including a host of cold-weather gear, as well as a slate of well-made staples. Be aware that this is a final sale with no returns or exchanges, so make sure to double-check sizing recommendations, especially as this is a Japanese brand. Below, the best of the Snow Peak sale.
Snow Peak Sale Guide
- The Recycled Fleece: Snow Peak Recycled Wool Boa Pullover,
$275$165
- The Engineered Thermal: Snow Peak Dry Thermal L/S T-Shirt,
$85$51
- The Ripstop Hikers: Snow Peak Takibi Ripstop Pants,
$330$200
- The Garment-Dyed Pullover: Snow Peak Garment Dyed Hoodie,
$150$90
- The Winter-Proof Layer: Snow Peak Everyday Down Jacket,
$365$219
- More Deals
Snow Peak Recycled Wool Boa Pullover
The perfect fleece color, in our humble opinion.
Snow Peak Dry Thermal L/S T-Shirt
Thermals — alone or under a loose tee — are all the rage. Snow Peak’s is built to withstand any conditions.
Snow Peak Takibi Ripstop Pants
Designed for hiking. Also, for stunting.
Snow Peak Garment Dyed Hoodie
The perfect shade of purple doesn’t exis—
Snow Peak Everyday Down Jacket
Filled with primo down and loaded with utility features, this everyday jacket is fine-tuned for an active life and well over $100 off.
Snow Peak Easy Cloth Jacket
Your wimpy chore coat could never.
Snow Peak Takibi Chino Cargo Pants
Just think of all the things you could fit in those pockets.
Snow Peak Nylon Tussah Utility Storage Shirt
Streamlined for days on the trail, these weather-resistant nylon layer will make short work of nasty conditions.
Snow Peak Garment Dyed L/S T-Shirt
Nothing to see here — just a RGT (really good tee).
