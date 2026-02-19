Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Snow Peak, Our Favorite Japanese Outdoor Label, Is Throwing a Massive Seasonal Sale

The outdoor label is quietly responsible for some of the best hiking-inspired gear on the market

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 19, 2026 1:10 pm EST
Snow Peak sale
Snow Peak has quietly been making some of our favorite outdoor-inspired menswear.
Snow Peak

The Gist

Snow Peak, the Japanese outdoor label lauded for its unique, minimalist gear and distinctively styled apparel, is currently hosting a major seasonal sale on its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. This final sale offers a chance to acquire its high-quality, cold-weather styles, though careful sizing checks are advised.

Key Takeaways

  • Snow Peak is a Japanese outdoor brand recognized for its minimalist camping gear and unconventional apparel.
  • A seasonal sale is underway for the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, featuring significant discounts.
  • The sale includes insulated, down-filled and fire-resistant clothing, alongside other well-made staples; all purchases are final.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For all the technical innovations in the outdoor garb space, much of the apparel, from fleece to down jackets to hiking pants, tends to come out fairly homogeneous. That is, unless you’re talking about the elite, semi-unconventional clothing from Japanese outdoor label Snow Peak.

While best known for its minimalist camping gear — the brand’s instantly recognizable titanium mug is a mainstay in Pacific Northwest campsites and cramped Brooklyn apartments alike — Snow Peak’s lineup of insulated, down-filled and fire-resistant styles is criminally underrated. With perfected silhouettes, low-key Japanese detailing and sparse styling, it’s slightly different than you’re used to, but all in service of a better (dressed) outdoor experience.

Better yet, much of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection is now on sale, including a host of cold-weather gear, as well as a slate of well-made staples. Be aware that this is a final sale with no returns or exchanges, so make sure to double-check sizing recommendations, especially as this is a Japanese brand. Below, the best of the Snow Peak sale.

Snow Peak Sale Guide

Snow Peak Recycled Wool Boa Pullover
Snow Peak Recycled Wool Boa Pullover

The perfect fleece color, in our humble opinion.

Buy Here : $275 $165
Snow Peak Dry Thermal L/S T-Shirt
Snow Peak Dry Thermal L/S T-Shirt

Thermals — alone or under a loose tee — are all the rage. Snow Peak’s is built to withstand any conditions.

Buy Here : $85 $51
Snow Peak Takibi Ripstop Pants
Snow Peak Takibi Ripstop Pants

Designed for hiking. Also, for stunting.

Buy Here : $330 $200
Snow Peak Garment Dyed Hoodie
Snow Peak Garment Dyed Hoodie

The perfect shade of purple doesn’t exis—

Buy Here : $150 $90
Snow Peak Everyday Down Jacket
Snow Peak Everyday Down Jacket

Filled with primo down and loaded with utility features, this everyday jacket is fine-tuned for an active life and well over $100 off.

Buy Here : $365 $219
Snow Peak Easy Cloth Jacket
Snow Peak Easy Cloth Jacket

Your wimpy chore coat could never.

Buy Here : $275 $165
Snow Peak Takibi Chino Cargo Pants
Snow Peak Takibi Chino Cargo Pants

Just think of all the things you could fit in those pockets.

Buy Here : $240 $144
Snow Peak Nylon Tussah Utility Storage Shirt
Snow Peak Nylon Tussah Utility Storage Shirt

Streamlined for days on the trail, these weather-resistant nylon layer will make short work of nasty conditions.

Buy Here : $165 $99
Snow Peak Garment Dyed L/S T-Shirt
Snow Peak Garment Dyed L/S T-Shirt

Nothing to see here — just a RGT (really good tee).

Buy Here : $75 $45
Snow Peak Nylon Tussah Utility Storage Pants
Snow Peak Nylon Tussah Utility Storage Pants

Swish!

Buy Here : $144 $87

