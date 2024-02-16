Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We don’t know who decided that George Washington’s birthday (it is George Washington’s birthday, right?) was the perfect day to sell some mattresses — the likes of Burrow, Casper and Leesa have been running sales for days — but we’ll take it. And it’s not just better sleep and the pledge of allegiance you should be celebrating — Presidents Day now involves an abundance of sales on everything from kitchenware to designer fashion to fitness machines and back. Really, the only question is which ones you spend your hard-earned cash at. And which on the forty-six was your favorite.

To make your job just a little bit easier, we’ve pulled the best the long weekend has to offer; Arc’teryx, Made In, and lululemon all feature as some of the hottest sales we could find, be there are dozens more, just waiting to be explored. Shop them below, and enjoy your long, probably not patriotic weekend.

The Best Presidents Day Deals

More Presidents Day Sales 2024

Abercrombie & Fitch: 15% off nearly everything.

Adidas: Save 65% on select styles at Adidas, with savings on athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. Just use code BIGSALE at checkout.

Allbirds: Save up to 40% on select footwear styles from sustainable footwear brand Allbirds.

Apt2B: Take up to 35% off everything. The more you buy, the more you save.

Backcountry: Shop the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale, with up to 65% off seasonal gear and apparel.

Bespoke Post: Save big this President’s Day and take up to 40% off select goods from Bespoke Post’s sale section.

Bonobos: Save on shirts, shorts, denim, flannel and so much more.

Brooklinen: Enjoy 20% off everything during the internet-favorite bedding brand’s Presidents Day sale.

Burrow: Take up to $1000 off sitewide on Burrow’s premium home furnishing offerings.

Casper: This President’s Day, save up to 30% on Casper mattresses, including the brand’s best-selling Original Hybrid.

Columbia: Jackets and boots are up to 40% off at Columbia, with an extra 20% off sale items.

Eddie Bauer: Take 40% off a ton of adventure gear, including new arrivals. Clearance items are an extra 40% with code SNOWSHOE40.

Everlane: Enjoy up to 60% off at Everlane.

Floyd: Save 65% on warehouse clearout items and 30% on everything else.

Glasses USA: Recieve 30% off top selling brands like Ray-Ban and Costa, with an extra 40% off sale styles.

Huckberry: Take up to 45% off gear and apparel.

Hydrow: Save up to $500 on the Hydrow Rower and Hydrow Wave Rower rowing machines.

J. Crew: During the Pre-spring Event, save 30% off sitewide an an extra 50% off sale items with code SHOPNOW.

Koio: Office-friendly sneakers are 50% off during Koio’s winter sale.

Leesa: Save up to 30% on mattresses and sleep accessories through President’s Day.

Levi’s: This President’s Day, save 40-50% on all things Levi’s.

Levity: Save 20% off all modern home furnishings with code PRES24.

L.L. Bean: Outerwear and footwear are up to 30% off.

Nutribullet: Use code PRESIDENTSDAY15 for 15% off site-wide at Nutribullet.

Pact: Save up to 25% with code WARMUP during the Spring Sale Event.

Paravel: Snag a rare discount (25% off) on Paravel’s handsome luggage when you purchase one of the brand’s travel sets.

REI: Take up to 60% off during REI’s massive Presidents Day sale.

Rhone: Packs and sets are up to 20% off.

Solo Stove: Up to 35% off fire pits.

Sur La Table: Take 20% off your order with code SAVE20.

The Sill: While supplies last, save up to 30% on top-selling floor plants, plant bundles, artisan planters, and more at The Sill.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off home goods.