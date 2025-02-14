Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

Take 20% off cookware and other kitchen essentials for Presidents' Day

By Kirk Miller
February 14, 2025 5:43 pm EST
Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table
Ceramic nonstick pans? Knife sharpeners? Cutting boards? Yes, yes and yes.
Sur La Table

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When I lived in Seattle, I loved walking around Sur La Table, which opened its first store in the city’s Pike Place Market back in 1972 (the year I was born, actually). Their kitchenware is exceptionally nice and refreshingly colorful, with prices to match. Thankfully, the long Presidents’ Day weekend brings you deals!

For the next few days, Sur La Table is offering 20% off thousands of kitchen essentials (use the code SAVE20). A few standouts are below.

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set
GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set
BUY HERE: $400 $320
Save Big on Our Favorite Cookware From Made In
Save Big on Our Favorite Cookware From Made In
 The brand is slowly taking over our entire kitchen
Epicurean Nonslip Cutting Boards, Set of 2
Epicurean Nonslip Cutting Boards, Set of 2
BUY HERE: $75 $60
Chef’s Choice Trizor XV Knife Sharpener
Chef’s Choice Trizor XV Knife Sharpener
BUY HERE: $180 $144
Sur La Table Professional Nonstick Wok 14"
Sur La Table Professional Nonstick Wok 14″
BUY HERE: $45 $36
Sur La Table Classic Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Skillet Set
Sur La Table Classic Hard Anodized Ceramic Nonstick Skillet Set
BUY HERE: $100 $80

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

