Save Big on Our Favorite Cookware From Made In

The brand is slowly taking over our entire kitchen

By Hanna Agro
February 10, 2025 10:16 am EST
Made In

It’s no surprise that we love Made In. The premium cookware brand has some of the best products on the market, marrying longevity and style. From cast iron collections to some of the nicest glassware we’ve ever seen, you’re going to want to stock up.

To make doing that a little easier right now, the site is hosting a huge one-of-a-kind Presidents Day Sale, with cookware bundles marked down to very friendly price points. We’re talking champagne sabers that are 50% off and kitchen outfitting sets that are hundreds of dollars cheaper. We know. It’s kind of hard to believe, and it ends February 17th, so you better get on it. We’ve sifted through the site to pick out some goodies we know you’ll love — but feel free to shop all Made In has to offer here.

13-Piece Stainless Steel Set
buy here: $1336 $1099
Tabletop Set
buy here: $168 $129
Curated Kitchen Set
Buy here: $3870 $2499
Knife Set and Block
buy here: $535 $459
Champagne Saber
buy here: $199 $99
Red + White Wine Glassware Set
buy here: $198 $149
Enameled Cast Iron Set
buy here: $876 $659
CeramiClad 7-Piece Set
buy here: $736 $589
Kitchen Utensil Set
buy here: $99 $79
Nancy Silverton Baking Dish Set
buy here: $307 $199

