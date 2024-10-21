Made In Just Dropped Their Thanksgiving Cookware Collection

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Ah, Thanksgiving. The wonderful, food-forward, time of year marked by copious amounts of stuffing, turkey and, my personal favorite, gravy. Now, gathering around the table and reminiscing about what we’re all grateful for, pre-massive meal, is priority numero uno. But what trails oh-so closely behind is the autumnal Martha-Stewart-esque aesthetic we all strive for when the leaves start to drop.

Cookware company Made In took fall aesthetics and quality into consideration when they released their Thanksgiving collection. Full of seasonal oranges, sleek stainless steel and every turkey-carving tool imaginable, you’re gonna to want to get busy stocking up. Especially because they’ve got a few big-ticket items on sale.

We’ve gushed over Made In before, because the brand deserves it. They’ve got high quality products that will last you a lifetime so they’re usually worth the price tag. Plus, if you haven’t invested in quality cookware before, now’s the time to do it. Regardless of your Thanksgiving dinner duty — whether it be potatoes and beans or the bird itself — food will taste ten times better when it’s made in cast iron, stainless steel or copper.

No more of this non-stick nonsense, we’re upgrading our food, our kitchen and our lives. We’ve linked some of the best pieces from Made In’s Thanksgiving collection below, but we encourage you to shop the entirety of their site — because it’s definitely worth it.

If you’re a one-and-done kind of person, get the Ultimate Thanksgiving Set. In one fowl swoop you’ll have everything you need to get roasting. Plus, it’s currently $58 off.

For all you soup-loving chefs, this one’s for you — it really cannot get more fall-coded than this. This blood-orange colored cast iron dutch oven holds the key to all your cozy nights in.

Gravy is a classic, but in the event you want to get creative with other sauces this Thanksgiving, then this is the saucier you’ll need.

If you love the orange look, go big or go home. You can purchase Made In cast iron items from three to seven piece sets, depending on what you need.

Pumpkin, pecan or apple — whichever pie flavor floats your boat, this dish and serving set will do the trick.

If you already have a roasting pan you love, don’t worry. You can buy the carving accessories separately — which we recommend doing because these are made from 430 stainless steel, come with a slip-proof handle and have a lifetime warranty.