Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cold-weather running isn’t just a common New Year’s resolution or way to virtue signal grit; with the slate of spring marathons already on the horizon, it’s a make-or-break season for any runner trying to up their base fitness (and milage, probably). It’s also dynamite for the body, with a variety of surprising health benefits.

That said, winter running without the proper equipment for the elements isn’t just a (chilly) fool’s errand — it’s downright dangerous. Wind chill delights in stopping running resolutions right in their tracks, improper footwear can lead to slips and falls on icy terrain and an under-warmed body is much more susceptible to strains and tears. A moisture-wicking, temp-appropriate ensemble goes a long way in blocking out chill, keeping you safe and injury-free. (And looking good, too.)

Investing in a proper kit for cold-weather runs isn’t advisory — it’s mandatory. To that end, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite winter running gear — spanning garb, accessories and footwear and chosen for sheer utility and performance — that’ll help you conquer snowy miles and frigid training plans. From the quarter-zip down to the socks, we’ve included a full kit below, endorsed by yours truly.

Cold Weather Running Gear Kit

Why We Love It: Don’t sleep on Janji. It’s one of our favorite underrated running labels, thanks in large part to garments like this sleek half-zip. Along with being highly breathable, the merino fabric never stains or smells, and the secure lockdown fit keeps out wind and sleet.

Why We Love It: The right base layer is critical to a comfortable run — too light and you’ll never get warm, but too heavy and you’ll sweat through all your layers. This fitted mockneck tee from On nails the balance perfectly, with a strechy CleanCloud fabric that’s insulating without being too hefty.

Why We Love It: When temps drop into the teens, the last thing you want is to be stuck carrying your phone, keys or goos. Along with a full-coverage fit, Hoka’s Novafly tights boast an incredible amount of storage, with drop pockets for all your devices, a back zip pocket (great for keys) and even gel-sized waistband slots.

Why We Love It: We typically wouldn’t recommend running in a full fleece jacket…but this isn’t just any jacket. Tracksmith’s Franklin Fleece uses Polartec blend for maximum warmth and minimal fuss, and the ergonomically-sound fit moves infinitely better than your standard fleece pullover.

Why We Love It: The cushy, high-stack Vomero 18 was one of our favorite casual trainers of 2025 — now, Nike is offering the standout silo in a winterized GORE-TEX, complete with waterproof upper and improved tread for surefooted traction.

Why We Love It: Socks are a criminally overlooked part of winter running gear. Cold, wet weather tends to seep through shoes quickly, and without the right protection, blistering and numb toes can derail a run just minutes in. Smartwool’s Merino wool offering is warmer than your average sock, with added protection around the toes and heel, but not significantly more thick.

Why We Love It: Lined with a fuzzy fleece and sporting a high-vis reflective patterning, this running hat from indie darling Craft is both low-profile and high-impact, with a lockdown fit that insulates the head and ears from nasty gales. It’s available in a neon, too, if that’s more your speed.

Why We Love It: Running gloves have two jobs: handle sweat (your hands get way sweatier on runs than you’d think), and keep your fingers from falling off. Great pairs go above and beyond and offer touchscreen capability. This Lululemon option checks every box.

Why We Love It: Sleet, snow or slush — this Arc’teryx jacket can handle it all. The Norvan’s GORE-TEX shell is as repellant as they come, but, unlike heavier jackets from the brand, the functional design includes venting to help prevent against sweaty buildup and overheating.

Why We Love It: For those truly nasty runs, a Balaclava can be a game changer for protecting your most valuable asset. Bandit’s version — made from the brand’s brushed Softspeed fabric — is warm but not too thick, ensuring you can breath freely while providing total coverage for your ears, nose and neck.

Meet your guides Tanner Garrity Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn. More from Tanner Garrity » Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »