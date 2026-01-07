Jonathan Anderson’s Debut Dior Collection Is Finally Shoppable

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Even among a crowded field of highly-anticipated debuts that included Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy and Bottega Veneta’s Louise Trotter, Jonathan Anderson’s inaugural Dior collection dominated the conversation around the Spring/Summer 2026 runway shows late last year.

As a reminder, those are the collections presented this past October, which happened to include a number of collections from newly-appointed notables, predicated by the all-consuming game of creative designer musical chairs that dominated the fashion industry in 2025.

The initial reactions around the Dior debut, colored by fever pitch expectations for Anderson taking the helm at one of the most historic and resourced maisons in luxury fashion, ranged from exaltation to shrugs. (The dominant narrative that emerged was mostly concerned with the “whimsy” of it all, which makes sense, considering the cape of it all.) In the months since — as the culturati has had time to intellectually grapple with the fanciful, prep-leaning idiosyncrasies that include the first-edition cover of Bram Stoker’s Dracula and impossibly voluminously Bermuda shorts — anticipation for the collection’s arrival in stores has been palpable.

The Dior Summer 2026 campaign includes the likes of Louis Garrel [pictured], Kylian Mbappé and Greta Lee. David Sims/Dior

The wait is finally over. Having landed this past week on (digital) shelves, the Dior Summer 2026 collection is officially available to shop, in all its pastel, lavallière-forward glory.

Accompanying the ready-to-wear drop is a global campaign increasingly standard to collection releases nowadays, photographed by the legendary David Sims and starring a host of celebrities that include Past Lives actress Greta Lee, and French soccer star Kylian Mbappé, both previous collaborators on Anderson-led projects, with further appearances by Louis Garrel, Paul Kircher and model Sunday Rose (the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban).

As with his previous work at Loewe, Anderson’s distinctive visual direction has been masterfully infused into a chic renovation of Dior’s DNA, with the campaign’s “a study on character” theme paying homage to house codes while establishing a more modern and novel identity.

The Summer 2026 collection modernizes classic Dior aesthetics. Dior

The imagery, which features the collection’s highly saturated apparel shot in sparse, corniced Parisian parlors, blends intimate detail shots with dramatic black-and-white portraiture, and induces the same viral quality that previously made Anderson the most sought-after designer on the planet, this time with Dior’s canon of classically aristocratic silhouettes.

Amongst the host of considered men’s apparel are standouts like the slate-colored, slouchy V-neck wool sweater embroidered with a pared-back Dior logo and the hi-vis Buttoned Blouson Jacket. The bags are also worth a look, including the luxe Normandie Bag, a grained calfskin tote finished with a leather strap and CD buckle, and the literary Dior Book Tote.

The full collection is available at the brand’s webstore, as well as select physical locations. Below, discover more from the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 campaign.

