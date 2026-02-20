Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure

Products of the Week: Clogs, Pizza Ovens and Golf Gear

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
February 20, 2026 12:10 pm EST
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Bombas, Stanley

The Gist

This week's roundup of fresh gear and apparel showcases everything from Bombas' new, easy-to-clean Friday Clog and Gonzey's portable pizza oven to Richard Mille's soccer-themed luxury watch and Puma's stylish golf collection.

Key Takeaways

  • Bombas launched the Friday Clog, a 100% EVA, lightweight and easy-to-clean footwear option.
  • Richard Mille introduced the RM 41-01 Soccer watch, featuring novel match-time and mechanical goal counter complications.
  • Gonzey released the Arc Lite Pizza Oven, a propane-powered, 25-pound portable unit for making personal pies.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Luggage brand Monos drops a new graphite collection, Bombas releases a new clog for your comfort and Gonzey puts out a new pizza oven.

Bombas Friday Clog
Who doesn’t love a clog, honestly? Now our favorite sock brand, Bombas, has created one. They already offered up a comfortable sandal option, but sometimes you want a bit more protection and ventilation. Enter the Friday Clog. It’s made out of 100% EVA and can be wiped clean, is lightweight and perfect for running around in the summertime, by the pool or in your backyard.

buy here: $60
Topo Chico Hard Margarita
The god-tier cocktail mixer Topo Chico does in fact have its own line of hard seltzers, and they just released a new batch ahead of National Margarita Day on Feb. 22. The new drop features two offerings: your classic original Margarita and a strawberry hibiscus Margarita variation.

find here
Richard Mille Tourbillon Soccer
The most impressive watch complication of all? Understanding the offside rule. Richard Mille’s latest release, a 1.94M RM 41-01 Soccer, is immense in all the traditional ways — titanium calibre, tourbillon escapement, a 70-hour power reserve — but its real draw is the novel match-time indicator and mechanical goal counter complications, totally original and capable of tracking both football halves and the overall scoreline. It’s a great investment if you managed to secure a World Cup box seat.

read more here
Stanley Vitalize Collection
Take all your Stanley products with you wherever you go with their new Vitalize collection. From tote bags to backpacks to shaker bottles, the Vitalize collection fits your gear and your quenchers with ease.

shop here
Puma x Reigning Champ Golf Collection
Reigning Champ and Puma Golf just dropped a limited-edition collection, strategically comprised of 18 pieces. It features everything a golfer needs, whether you’re a PGA Tour professional or someone who’s just starting out. Plus, the aesthetic is not akin to stuffy country club clothes. These are cool, literally and technically, from polos to quarter zips to ice blue golf shoes — you’ll be decked out to tackle the course and shoot under par.

shop here
Gonzey Arc Lite Pizza Oven
We can already taste the rooftop parties that are going to happen come our first semi-warm spring day — and you know what you need to make them knockouts? A pizza oven. Picture this: people are drinking, people are laughing, the sun is out, and what better complements all of that than a fresh pie right out of an oven? It’ll keep the vibes going, and you won’t spend a ton on takeout. This new Arc Light from Gonzey is powered by propane, fits into most spaces and only weighs roughly 25 pounds. You’ll be able to make rounds of personal pies for your guests (and yourself) in no time.

buy here: $400
Monos Graphite Collection
Were you inspired when the Canada-Sweden curling controversy broke out? We were, and Monos certainly was, because this new Terrazzo Graphite collection is giving curling stones. You can shop your classic Monos sizes in this new patterned colorway from their Carry-On Pro to packing cubes that match the aesthetic.

shop here

Meet your guide

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Deals You'll Love

Rhodes Boots
Save $108 on Vibram Lug Work Boots at Huckberry

$268$160

Wills Trench Coat
It’s Almost Time For Trench Coats

$298$119

Allen Edmonds Paxton Lace-up Sneaker
This Versatile Dress Sneaker Is 67% Off

$300$100

Samsung - 65" Class S84F OLED 4K UHD Vision AI Smart Tizen TV
Today Only, This Samsung 65″ TV Is Over Half Off

$2,000$900

All the Deals

