Products of the Week: Clogs, Pizza Ovens and Golf Gear

We can already taste the rooftop parties that are going to happen come our first semi-warm spring day — and you know what you need to make them knockouts? A pizza oven. Picture this: people are drinking, people are laughing, the sun is out, and what better complements all of that than a fresh pie right out of an oven? It’ll keep the vibes going, and you won’t spend a ton on takeout. This new Arc Light from Gonzey is powered by propane, fits into most spaces and only weighs roughly 25 pounds. You’ll be able to make rounds of personal pies for your guests (and yourself) in no time.