The Ultimate Guide to Road-Tripping Across South Africa

Aside from driving on the opposite side, which takes about 20 seconds to learn once you orient yourself to the new center of the road, there were a few tips and tricks we learned. First: the gas stations are full-service. Attendants will fill your tank, check your fluids and clean your windows. This doesn’t cost any extra, but tipping is customary, so make sure to carry some cash. The best way to get the vibe of a place and find out the local news is to chat with gas station attendants — the playful banter that takes place in these environments is one of my favorite things about a long road trip in a new place.