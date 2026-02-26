How to Plan the Ultimate Hokkaido Ski Trip

For optimal safety while tree-skiing, always try to keep your partner in sight, because tree-well rescues are nearly impossible to do by yourself. Keep an eye out for convexities, where sluffs can knock a skier off their feet. Most sluffs are harmless, but because Japan’s mountains are laden with terrain traps like creek beds and steep micro features, they can be deadly if you are unprepared. Of course, if you plan to ski in the backcountry, always get avalanche training first and bring all the safety tools with you.