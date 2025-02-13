Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Ten Thousand’s Surplus Sale Is Flexing Its Massive, Very Discounted Muscles

Drop and give me...40% off?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 13, 2025 12:40 pm EST
The Ten Thousand Surplus Sale just landed.
Workout outfitter Ten Thousand knows a thing or two about gym clothes. And we’re not talking about rinky-dink athleisure here. Ten Thousand’s rugged garb is built to withstand the demanding pressures of VHW and MOT (very heavy weights and miles on treadmill, respectively) with all the appropriate venting and built-in liners and near-indestructible nylon-blend shells that one could ask for from their lifting and running gear. And now, you have a chance to snag that best-in-class workoutwear at a serious discount during the Ten Thousand Surplus Sale.

The rare markdowns include up to 40% off a ton of Ten Thousand’s top styles — their Tactical line, for one, along with the highly-rated Interval Shorts. Sizing is a bit spotty, so we’ve done you a favor and rounded up a variety of stock still available that you can score (and subsequently wear to bust your PRs wide open) right this instant. Or, shop the entirety of the sale here. It’s hard to lift weights, but much easier to lift that credit card. Below, the best deals from the Ten Thousand Surplus Sale.

Ten Thousand Sherpa Tech Jacket 2.0
Ten Thousand Sherpa Tech Jacket 2.0
Buy Here : $158 $95
Ten Thousand Tactical Long Sleeve Shirt
Ten Thousand Tactical Long Sleeve Shirt
Buy Here : $68 $41
Ten Thousand 7″ Tactical Short (Liner)
Ten Thousand 7″ Tactical Short (Liner)
Buy Here : $78 $47
Ten Thousand Tactical Waterproof Hoodie
Ten Thousand Tactical Waterproof Hoodie
Buy Here : $178 $107
Ten Thousand 7″ Interval Short (No Liner)
Ten Thousand 7″ Interval Short (No Liner)
Buy Here : $68 $41
Ten Thousand Session Jogger
Ten Thousand Session Jogger
Buy Here : $118 $71
Ten Thousand Over Zip
Ten Thousand Over Zip
Buy Here : $108 $65
Ten Thousand CamoKnit Shirt 2.0
Ten Thousand CamoKnit Shirt 2.0
Buy Here : $58 $35

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

