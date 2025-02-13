Ten Thousand’s Surplus Sale Is Flexing Its Massive, Very Discounted Muscles

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Workout outfitter Ten Thousand knows a thing or two about gym clothes. And we’re not talking about rinky-dink athleisure here. Ten Thousand’s rugged garb is built to withstand the demanding pressures of VHW and MOT (very heavy weights and miles on treadmill, respectively) with all the appropriate venting and built-in liners and near-indestructible nylon-blend shells that one could ask for from their lifting and running gear. And now, you have a chance to snag that best-in-class workoutwear at a serious discount during the Ten Thousand Surplus Sale.

The rare markdowns include up to 40% off a ton of Ten Thousand’s top styles — their Tactical line, for one, along with the highly-rated Interval Shorts. Sizing is a bit spotty, so we’ve done you a favor and rounded up a variety of stock still available that you can score (and subsequently wear to bust your PRs wide open) right this instant. Or, shop the entirety of the sale here. It’s hard to lift weights, but much easier to lift that credit card. Below, the best deals from the Ten Thousand Surplus Sale.

