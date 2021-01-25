Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Prep for Spring With the Urban Outfitters Sale

Rugby shirts, chinos and sneakers for your springtime wardrobe

By Shelby Slauer
Updated February 19, 2026 1:02 pm EST
Spring is about to... spring.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

That groundhog may have said there were six weeks of winter a few weeks ago, so now that still would mean spring is only a month away. And since we have experienced the worst winter we’ve had in a decade, I’d say we deserve a shopping spree in advance of the new season.

Luckily for you, go-to basics and all-around cool-guy brand Urban Outfitters has a sale section worth checking out and stocking up on. We’ve gathered our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale section here.

Shop the Urban Outfitters Sale:

Standard Cloth Hartford Rugby Shirt
Buy Here : $59 $45

We love a rugby.

Standard Cloth Ryder Blocked Rugby Shirt
Buy Here : $59 $40-$45

Like we said.

Nike Men’s Cortez Low Top Leather Sneaker
Buy Here : $90 $75

A classic.

BDG Quilted Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $89 $55

Like your grandmother’s quilt but chic.

BDG Twill 5-Pocket Pleated Dad Chino
Buy Here : $69 $50

Cool guys wear chinos.

UO The Baggy Dress Shirt
Buy Here : $49 $35

Butter yellow is so in.

Umbro UO Exclusive Relaxed Wind Pant
Buy Here : $80 $50

Wearing these is a breeze.

New Balance Athletics Run Graphic Tee
Buy Here : $50 $35

Get ready for those spring runs.

UO Everyday Cozy Knit Crew Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $69 $50

It’ll go with everything.

