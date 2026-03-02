Review: TCL’s NXTVISION Is a Superior Set for Modest Budgets

For those wary of exorbitant prices for cutting-edge screens, TCL's NXTVISION 4K QLED Smart TV emerges as a surprisingly capable and budget-friendly contender, seamlessly blending into smaller environments while delivering a vibrant picture and digital art display. It's a smart choice for consumers prioritizing value and aesthetics over the absolute latest technology.

I admittedly got a case of FOMO when I visited CES in January. Screens were everywhere, promising new technologies: Micro RGB! SQD Mini LED! RGBY! And I was often seeing this new tech on screens that were over 100” and positioned to show off a very heightened visual representation.

But with this new tech comes a high cost, often in the mid-to-high four-figure range. I couldn’t justify that expense, particularly in an apartment where my (now-donated) 65” screen was probably a bit too large. No, I needed something that blended into my smaller environs while offering a sharp, vibrant picture (and worked in a bright room).

With that in mind, I’ve spent a few months testing out TCL’s NXTVISION 4K QLED Smart TV. The 65” screen was actually released in 2024 and can be seen as a competitor to Samsung’s popular Frame sets and Hisense’s Canvas TVs, meaning when the ultra-thin screen isn’t in streaming use, it’s basically a centerpiece for digital art (complete with a light wood “frame” around the set).

For the price, it’s quite the screen. And it’s been on sale for a while now; on any given day, you can save hundreds off the original price and find the NXTVISION for under $1,000. Is it perfect? I have some modest quibbles, though one semi-hidden setting change solved a lot of issues. And it’s not TCL’s latest tech, though, as someone who’s admired the company for producing quality, mid-range TVs, I think this range of “Art TVs” is more in line with the ethos of the brand.

Also, buying a modestly priced TCL now could offer some good research for your (no pun intended) next TV. Starting in 2027, the brand will be the manufacturer behind Sony’s audio and home theater products.

Specs:

Art library: 100k+ free pieces of AI art and 350+ pieces of free art

QLED quantum dot technology

Google TV Smart OS and Voice Remote

Ultra matte anti-glare screen

Off-white bezel and light wood frame included

HDR ultra with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG

4K UHD Resolution 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate

Dolby Atmos audio

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit

Panel resolution: 4K UltraHD (3840 x 2160)

4 HDMI (1 eARC), 2 USB ports

57.17″ x 33.39″ x 13.70″ with stand (57.17″ x 32.95″ x 1.10″ without)

51.81 lbs with stand (49.60 lbs without)

What works:

I’ve used a Chromecast before, so having one built into the set made for one less remote and a fairly well-designed, intuitive interface. (It’s more Google TV’s fault that the media center can’t remember which episode I just watched.)

Once I fixed a setting (see below), the picture brightness issue worked itself out and I was left with a vibrant, colorful screen with plenty of contrast — and plenty of ways to adjust settings, from pre-programmed profiles for movies, games and lower-power users, to detailed and nearly infinite ways to adjust the color, contrast, brightness, etc. to your custom liking.

The frame is really thin (1.1” without the frame) — there’s a reason this is dubbed the “world’s thinnest all-in-one TV” (whatever that means).

The 120Hz refresh rate here is ideal for gaming and sports.

The magnetic frame for the NXTVISION TCL

What needs work:

Turn off the adaptive brightness setting immediately. I was having real issues with the lack of brightness until I squelched this setting, which seemed to offer the dimmest viewing possible.

The included AI art is….fine. I played around with uploading my own pics (via the TCL app) and using some of the more scenic (or “real’) pics and actual pieces of artwork. This seems useful for parties or larger gatherings but not something you’d want to have on all day.

The included frame itself is a bit fake-looking; if you really wanted this for digital artwork, you’d certainly want a better “frame” than this magnetic, off-white border.

Our set came with a stand, but this wasn’t mentioned in the instructions or on the TCL website as included.

Overall

The TCL NXTVISION isn’t the best set available, or even the TV with the most up-to-date tech. But it should handle your streaming/gaming needs admirably, particularly if you’re working with a modest budget. The digital art isn’t groundbreaking, but the extremely thin frame does make the set feel less like an ugly screen and more like a decorative element to your room.

