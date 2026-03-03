Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

You’ve Never Seen a Denim Jacket Like This Before

Billy Reid's Spring '26 Collection includes some very interesting weather-proof outerwear

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 3, 2026 12:06 pm EST
Billy Reid
Billy Reid's just-arrived spring collection includes waxed denim.
Billy Reid

The Gist

Billy Reid's Spring '26 Collection flips the script on traditional waxed outerwear, unveiling subversive designs — most notably a waxed denim Harrington — that offer a fresh, distinctive alternative to standard workwear.

Key Takeaways

  • The collection introduces new waxed outerwear styles that depart from conventional designs.
  • Innovative materials are featured, with a waxed denim standing out among the offerings.
  • The pieces aim to provide a unique option for those seeking to differentiate their outerwear collection.

Even among the most rugged and durable of workwear, waxed jackets have developed a reputation for being the hardwearing layer of choice, especially as parka season gives way to slightly warmer, if no less wet, weather patterns.

The Outerwear Deals at the Billy Reid Sale Are the Only Good Part of Winter
 The ‘Bama-based menswear purveyor is offering premium outerwear at staggeringly low prices

It makes sense, then, that Billy Reid would choose the waxed jacket as his outerwear muse of choice for the brand’s just-released Spring ’26 Collection. As part of his most recent batch of seasonally appropriate menswear, the ‘Bama-based designer dropped a handful of subversive waxed outwear styles that flip the standard waxed jacket — something akin to what Pedro Pascal rocked in The Last of Us — on its head.

The latest batch of Billy Reid waxed jackets is anything but standard, featuring unusual materials — a waxed denim is the standout of the bunch — and distinctive cuts that subvert the classic expectations of tough-as-nails workwear or aristocracy-coded countrywear. In other words, they’re the perfect pick-up for anyone looking to stand out from a sea of Barbour coats and flannel-lined waxed truckers…or just add to their robust collection of waxed outerwear. Find them below.

Shop Billy Reid Waxed Jackets at Billy Reid

Billy Reid Waxed Denim Harrington Jacket
Billy Reid Waxed Denim Harrington Jacket

A classic denim jacket? This cotton-waxed Harrington jacket is anything but.

Buy Here : $598
Billy Reid Waxed Lodge Jacket
Billy Reid Waxed Lodge Jacket

For when you need a bit more coverage than a cropped workwear number can provide.

Buy Here : $798
Billy Reid Waxed Herringbone Members Jacket
Billy Reid Waxed Herringbone Members Jacket

There’s nothing more classic than a waxed, boxy herringbone jacket for spring.

Buy Here : $498
Billy Reid Savoy Waxed Suede Workshirt
Billy Reid Savoy Waxed Suede Workshirt

The secret to getting the most out of your suede is to treat it with the utmost care. Or, in the case of Billy Reid’s Savoy Workshirt, buying the waxed version and wearing it into the ground.

Buy Here : $998

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
