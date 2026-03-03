You’ve Never Seen a Denim Jacket Like This Before

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Even among the most rugged and durable of workwear, waxed jackets have developed a reputation for being the hardwearing layer of choice, especially as parka season gives way to slightly warmer, if no less wet, weather patterns.
It makes sense, then, that Billy Reid would choose the waxed jacket as his outerwear muse of choice for the brand’s just-released Spring ’26 Collection. As part of his most recent batch of seasonally appropriate menswear, the ‘Bama-based designer dropped a handful of subversive waxed outwear styles that flip the standard waxed jacket — something akin to what Pedro Pascal rocked in The Last of Us — on its head.
The latest batch of Billy Reid waxed jackets is anything but standard, featuring unusual materials — a waxed denim is the standout of the bunch — and distinctive cuts that subvert the classic expectations of tough-as-nails workwear or aristocracy-coded countrywear. In other words, they’re the perfect pick-up for anyone looking to stand out from a sea of Barbour coats and flannel-lined waxed truckers…or just add to their robust collection of waxed outerwear. Find them below.
Shop Billy Reid Waxed Jackets at Billy Reid
- The Ultra-Dry Denim: Billy Reid Waxed Denim Harrington Jacket, $598
- The Lodge Legend: Billy Reid Waxed Lodge Jacket, $798
- The Waxed Warrior: Billy Reid Waxed Herringbone Members Jacket, $498
- The Soft Suede Overshirt: Billy Reid Savoy Waxed Suede Workshirt, $998
Billy Reid Waxed Denim Harrington Jacket
A classic denim jacket? This cotton-waxed Harrington jacket is anything but.
Billy Reid Waxed Lodge Jacket
For when you need a bit more coverage than a cropped workwear number can provide.
Billy Reid Waxed Herringbone Members Jacket
There’s nothing more classic than a waxed, boxy herringbone jacket for spring.
Billy Reid Savoy Waxed Suede Workshirt
The secret to getting the most out of your suede is to treat it with the utmost care. Or, in the case of Billy Reid’s Savoy Workshirt, buying the waxed version and wearing it into the ground.
