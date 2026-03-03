You’ve Never Seen a Denim Jacket Like This Before

Billy Reid's Spring '26 Collection flips the script on traditional waxed outerwear, unveiling subversive designs — most notably a waxed denim Harrington — that offer a fresh, distinctive alternative to standard workwear.

Even among the most rugged and durable of workwear, waxed jackets have developed a reputation for being the hardwearing layer of choice, especially as parka season gives way to slightly warmer, if no less wet, weather patterns.

It makes sense, then, that Billy Reid would choose the waxed jacket as his outerwear muse of choice for the brand’s just-released Spring ’26 Collection. As part of his most recent batch of seasonally appropriate menswear, the ‘Bama-based designer dropped a handful of subversive waxed outwear styles that flip the standard waxed jacket — something akin to what Pedro Pascal rocked in The Last of Us — on its head.

The latest batch of Billy Reid waxed jackets is anything but standard, featuring unusual materials — a waxed denim is the standout of the bunch — and distinctive cuts that subvert the classic expectations of tough-as-nails workwear or aristocracy-coded countrywear. In other words, they’re the perfect pick-up for anyone looking to stand out from a sea of Barbour coats and flannel-lined waxed truckers…or just add to their robust collection of waxed outerwear. Find them below.

Shop Billy Reid Waxed Jackets at Billy Reid

Billy Reid Savoy Waxed Suede Workshirt The secret to getting the most out of your suede is to treat it with the utmost care. Or, in the case of Billy Reid’s Savoy Workshirt, buying the waxed version and wearing it into the ground. Buy Here : $998

