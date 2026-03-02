Only a Surprise Thom Browne Collab Could Make Me Want to Wear Sneakers Again

In the current loafer-heavy footwear landscape, where the collective stock of sneakers is at its lowest in recent memory, the idea of wearing any sneaker, especially a designer sneaker collab, is fraught with peril. One notable exception? When said shoe was created by a CFDA-winning genius with a thing for four-bar branding and tastefully shrunken suits.
That’s right, nearly a month after it was first teased at the label’s fashion show during Super Bowl weekend, a new collaboration between American designer Thom Browne and Japanese sportswear brand Asics has officially arrived.
The release is more than just another minimalist makeover of a hyped-up sneaker style. A notable departure from 20-plus years of buttoned-up sartorialism, the new Thom Browne x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 is a monumental moment for the fashion brand, marking its first-ever sneaker collab and offering something completely different (but no less considered) than its typical formal footwear of brogue boots and shiny patent-leather Oxfords.
Although it might be an unexpected move from the designer, dropping a sporty-yet-elevated take on Asics’s best-selling Sportstyle sneaker is far from shocking. The slightly bulbous, max-cushion running shoe has long been a favored canvas for partners to customize as they see fit, with previous limited-edition models designed by the likes of JJJJound and Kith.
While the silhouette might be ubiquitous, this collab is singular to Thom Browne. Released in three distinctive colorways — a stealthy black and tonal grey suede, along with a glossy white leather version that drops later in March — the freshly reworked sneaker is instantly reminiscent of Browne’s signature stylings, complete with a university stripe grosgrain pattern across the lace catcher, heel tab and insole insert, and designed with luxury materials and cross-stitch finishing that fit right in with the brand’s renowned tailoring.
This sneaker’s strength lies in its chameleonic qualities — it’s a shoe that’ll work just as well on the red carpet as it will on a bodega run, must-have adaptability for any sneaker trying to make a splash in 2026. (In a recent interview with GQ, Browne suggested that all of his footwear is benchmarked by its compatibility with his iconic grey suit.)
While it may be his first official sneaker collab, dabbling in sportswear isn’t remotely new for Browne. The brand’s all-American inclinations date back to its eponymous designer’s roots as an elite athlete, with a deep sports heritage baked into the brand’s output. It’s an ethos apparent across much of the brand’s machinations, from outfitting major athletes and sports teams that range from Christian McCaffrey and FC Barcelona to incorporating sports-derived elements into runway shows and advertising materials.
In some respects, this collaboration has been gestating for longer than most people realize, as Browne has been a fan of the Japanese brand since his youth. “I’ve long admired Asics’s approach to design and collaboration, through personal use of the product growing up to working closely together on the Thom Browne for Asics Gel-Kayano 14,” the designer recently told InsideHook.
It makes sense, then, that the duo would choose such a highly adaptable piece of footwear for the inaugural collab. According to Browne, intermingling sport, lifestyle and luxury was a cornerstone of the project, suggesting that the functional form factor of the sneaker is at least partly responsible for its charms.
“[The collaboration] showcases the mutual respect our brands have for one another, showcasing Asics’s iconic silhouette with my signature tailoring codes,” he said. “[It’s a] technical sneaker that looks just as good in the office as it does on the field.”
The Thom Browne x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 retails for $450. While a hefty markup from classic Asics pricing, it’s a surprisingly palatable amount for what you’re getting. (The secondary markets will not be so kind.) The black and grey variants are available now at Thom Browne’s webstore and in stories, while the white colorway will launch on March 23.