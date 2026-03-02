Only a Surprise Thom Browne Collab Could Make Me Want to Wear Sneakers Again

While it may be his first official sneaker collab, dabbling in sportswear isn’t remotely new for Browne. The brand’s all-American inclinations date back to its eponymous designer’s roots as an elite athlete, with a deep sports heritage baked into the brand’s output. It’s an ethos apparent across much of the brand’s machinations, from outfitting major athletes and sports teams that range from Christian McCaffrey and FC Barcelona to incorporating sports-derived elements into runway shows and advertising materials.