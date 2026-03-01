Leisure > Style

The Best Menswear From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet

The Actor Awards proved to be something of a dry run for the Oscars — at least as far as the red carpet was concerned

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 1, 2026 11:18 pm EST
SAG awards best looks
The best looks of the 32nd Annual Actor Awards. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)
The SAG Awards — excuse me, Actor Awards — are back, this time with a new name. Put on by the all-powerful SAG-AFTRA, the annual precursor to the Oscars took over the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Sunday night, promising a night of awards for the best and brightest of film and television alike.

This, naturally, included a list of A-list contenders we’ve become familiar with in recent months, suited up under the pretense of glory and the mandates of the old-school Hollywood glam dress code. And they didn’t disappoint: From Best Actor contenders in the ever-affable Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan to fresh faces (in Connor Storrie’s case, fresh from SNL), every actor worth an appropriately tearful acceptance speech hit the red carpet in spectacular fashion.

There were many menswear moments from the Actor Awards, with great looks from Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Prada and more. I’ve rounded up the best below. Check ’em out.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford

Forget about “for your consideration” campaigns; the best way to advertise your movie might just be red carpet cosplay.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet in Prada

The newest darkhorse contender to be the next James Bond: Timothée Chalamet.

(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)
Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

Less than 24 hours after making his SNL debut, Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is taking the Actor Awards by storm in some strong Saint Laurent.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Paul Mescal in Saint Laurent

It has not escaped me that Paul Mescal has made the bow (not to be confused with bowtie) his signature red carpet move.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator might have the strongest personal style brand on the planet right now.

(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)
Damson Idris in Prada

Harry Styles, Jacob Elordi, now F1 star Damson Idris…the pinstripe is coming for your closet.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — JAW in a boxy, creamy ivory jacket.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jesse Plemons in Lardini

I’d love to see more chocolate brown — especially if it happens to come in the form of a louche, double-breasted Lardini — on the runway. Also, more Jesse Plemons.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Miles Caton in Louis Vuitton

Prepare to see the glasses everywhere in three months.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Ethan Hawke in Dior

Ethan Hawke in swashbuckling Dior by Jonathan Anderson is an excellent test case for the age-old fashion question of “Are the clothes good, or are they just being worn by a hot model?”

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jason Bateman

The tux is fine, but check out Jason Bateman’s hair. Grooming makes the man…

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Benicio del Toro

…a fact further proven by Benicio del Toro’s goatee. These guys get it.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Seth Rogen

Photos do not do the texture of this jacket justice. Seth Rogen is slowly morphing into his The Studio character, and I’m here for it.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Sam Rockwell

Block out the haters.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Delroy Lindo

Fellas! This is how you do a tux!

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Images)
Jon Gries

The White Lotus and Fallout actor Jon Gries is taking the zaddy mantle incredibly seriously.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Images)
Ted Sarandos

Objectively, this is rough, but I do think that it’s cool that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos attempted one of the most insane red carpet swings mere days after walking away from a fraught WBD acquisition.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kane Lieu

Midnight navy is a great alternative to black.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Harrison Ford

The newest babygirl on the block is actually 83 years old.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sterling K. Brown

I want to love this, but the shirt color feels off. Maybe this is just the lighting? I’ll give Mr. Brown — a longtime sensible style stalwart — the benefit of the doubt.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Ryan Coogler

Simple, clean-cut and suave as hell. Sinners director Ryan Coogler has quietly been on a hell of an awards season run.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Adam Brody in Prada

Siri, play Wiz Khalifa’s greatest hits.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Patrick Schwarzenegger in Tom Ford

This is Tom Ford at its best — subtly sexy and executed with the utmost ease.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Noah Wyle

Admittedly, I’m not loving this Noah Wyle look — the shoulder-to-pant ratio feels off.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gerran Howell

This black-on-white combo by Wyle’s The Pitt co-star Gerran Howell, however, I am a fan of. Great detailing on the trousers and jacket.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)
Scott Evans

Really great fit on the jacket. Excellent cobalt color. Is the scarf too much, though?

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Sam Nivola in Dior

Butlercore.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Charlie Hunnam

Uh-oh. Charlie Hunnam is a hell of a handsome guy, but this ain’t it, chief.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Patrick Ball in Thom Browne

A Thom Browne skirt isn’t the novelty that it once was, but I do think it’s a fantastic move for The Pitt star Patrick Ball. I sense a fashion-forward career in his immediate future.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Tyler James Williams in Sergio Hudson

Props for trying something different.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin O’Leary

Mr. Wonderful’s latest statement is an affront to everything good and holy — which was the point, I think.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Sam Elliott

I misspoke earlier. This is how you do a classic tux.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Matty Matheson

Matty doing his best railroad tycoon impression.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Johnny Sibilly

Although I’ve yet to confirm it, this pleated, floral-hue two-piece certainly reads like Issey Miyake.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Jacobi Jupe

I foresee massive ‘fits in this kid’s future.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Zack Fox

Pinstripe hive, stand up!

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ike Barinholtz

The biggest question of the night: Just how many shoutouts will Sal Saperstein get?

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
