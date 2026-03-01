The Best Menswear From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet

The SAG Awards — excuse me, Actor Awards — are back, this time with a new name. Put on by the all-powerful SAG-AFTRA, the annual precursor to the Oscars took over the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Sunday night, promising a night of awards for the best and brightest of film and television alike.
This, naturally, included a list of A-list contenders we’ve become familiar with in recent months, suited up under the pretense of glory and the mandates of the old-school Hollywood glam dress code. And they didn’t disappoint: From Best Actor contenders in the ever-affable Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan to fresh faces (in Connor Storrie’s case, fresh from SNL), every actor worth an appropriately tearful acceptance speech hit the red carpet in spectacular fashion.
There were many menswear moments from the Actor Awards, with great looks from Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Prada and more. I’ve rounded up the best below. Check ’em out.
Michael B. Jordan in Tom Ford
Forget about “for your consideration” campaigns; the best way to advertise your movie might just be red carpet cosplay.
Timothée Chalamet in Prada
The newest darkhorse contender to be the next James Bond: Timothée Chalamet.
Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent
Less than 24 hours after making his SNL debut, Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is taking the Actor Awards by storm in some strong Saint Laurent.
Paul Mescal in Saint Laurent
It has not escaped me that Paul Mescal has made the bow (not to be confused with bowtie) his signature red carpet move.
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator might have the strongest personal style brand on the planet right now.
Damson Idris in Prada
Harry Styles, Jacob Elordi, now F1 star Damson Idris…the pinstripe is coming for your closet.
Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — JAW in a boxy, creamy ivory jacket.
Jesse Plemons in Lardini
I’d love to see more chocolate brown — especially if it happens to come in the form of a louche, double-breasted Lardini — on the runway. Also, more Jesse Plemons.
Miles Caton in Louis Vuitton
Prepare to see the glasses everywhere in three months.
Ethan Hawke in Dior
Ethan Hawke in swashbuckling Dior by Jonathan Anderson is an excellent test case for the age-old fashion question of “Are the clothes good, or are they just being worn by a hot model?”
Jason Bateman
The tux is fine, but check out Jason Bateman’s hair. Grooming makes the man…
Benicio del Toro
…a fact further proven by Benicio del Toro’s goatee. These guys get it.
Seth Rogen
Photos do not do the texture of this jacket justice. Seth Rogen is slowly morphing into his The Studio character, and I’m here for it.
Sam Rockwell
Block out the haters.
Delroy Lindo
Fellas! This is how you do a tux!
Jon Gries
The White Lotus and Fallout actor Jon Gries is taking the zaddy mantle incredibly seriously.
Ted Sarandos
Objectively, this is rough, but I do think that it’s cool that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos attempted one of the most insane red carpet swings mere days after walking away from a fraught WBD acquisition.
Kane Lieu
Midnight navy is a great alternative to black.
Harrison Ford
The newest babygirl on the block is actually 83 years old.
Sterling K. Brown
I want to love this, but the shirt color feels off. Maybe this is just the lighting? I’ll give Mr. Brown — a longtime sensible style stalwart — the benefit of the doubt.
Ryan Coogler
Simple, clean-cut and suave as hell. Sinners director Ryan Coogler has quietly been on a hell of an awards season run.
Adam Brody in Prada
Siri, play Wiz Khalifa’s greatest hits.
Patrick Schwarzenegger in Tom Ford
This is Tom Ford at its best — subtly sexy and executed with the utmost ease.
Noah Wyle
Admittedly, I’m not loving this Noah Wyle look — the shoulder-to-pant ratio feels off.
Gerran Howell
This black-on-white combo by Wyle’s The Pitt co-star Gerran Howell, however, I am a fan of. Great detailing on the trousers and jacket.
Scott Evans
Really great fit on the jacket. Excellent cobalt color. Is the scarf too much, though?
Sam Nivola in Dior
Butlercore.
Charlie Hunnam
Uh-oh. Charlie Hunnam is a hell of a handsome guy, but this ain’t it, chief.
Patrick Ball in Thom Browne
A Thom Browne skirt isn’t the novelty that it once was, but I do think it’s a fantastic move for The Pitt star Patrick Ball. I sense a fashion-forward career in his immediate future.
Tyler James Williams in Sergio Hudson
Props for trying something different.
Kevin O’Leary
Mr. Wonderful’s latest statement is an affront to everything good and holy — which was the point, I think.
Sam Elliott
I misspoke earlier. This is how you do a classic tux.
Matty Matheson
Matty doing his best railroad tycoon impression.
Johnny Sibilly
Although I’ve yet to confirm it, this pleated, floral-hue two-piece certainly reads like Issey Miyake.
Jacobi Jupe
I foresee massive ‘fits in this kid’s future.
Zack Fox
Pinstripe hive, stand up!
Ike Barinholtz
The biggest question of the night: Just how many shoutouts will Sal Saperstein get?