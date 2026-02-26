Orlando Bloom Teamed Up with Porsche Design on the Perfect Driving Glasses and Leather Jacket

Genuine collectors and product obsessives amongst the “celebrity brand ambassador” set are few and far between. But if you’re looking for one, you might start with Orlando Bloom.

That’s right — Will Turner from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, or Balian of Ibelin from Kingdom of Heaven, or Marlon in Deep Cover. This guy goes deep on cars, watches, clothes and design. Which is probably why his new collection of sunglasses and a reversible leather jacket made with Porsche Design feels completely natural, rather than like some kind of forced arrangement between a fancy luxury brand and someone looking to make a quick buck.

“I think I was maybe 14 when I was with my best mate — I still have the photo of me standing in front of this late-’60s 911 with a red leather interior,” Bloom explains. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to have one of those one day.’ When I had money, I bought a 911S from ‘73. Still blows ice cubes, it costs nothing to run, and it never goes wrong. It’s just got an attitude that’s super unique. And that’s basically what the brand is. It’s a lifestyle — an iconic, legendary brand. So for me, getting to be a part of it is like every boy’s dream.”

Orlando Bloom, certified car guy. Porsche Designs

You see what I mean? Car guy. In 2025, Bloom and Porsche Design cemented a formal brand ambassador relationship, and since then, the British actor has been making the circuit, appearing at events for the brand’s iconic chronograph, showing up in advertising campaigns, etc. Finally, he’s designed a couple of original products — a reversible leather jacket and a trio of cool sunglasses — in collaboration with the brilliant minds in Zell am See, Austria, where company founder Ferdinand Alexander Porsche moved his headquarters in 1974.

While watch heads will know Porsche Design for its famous Chronograph 1 — the first commercially available chronograph with a black-coated steel case — it’s far from the only thing that the Porsche-family offshoot has produced during its 50-plus-year history. “The company was founded in 1972 by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, and everything originally started with timepieces,” explains Karsten van Engeln, CEO of Porsche Design of America. “But just six years later he started with his first eyewear design, the P’8478, which was basically a pair of aviator sunglasses with interchangeable lenses.”

The brand has come a long way since then, with a wide range of vehicle accessories, bags and luggage, apparel, timepieces and more on offer via its website, standalone boutiques, Porsche dealerships and high-end design stores. For Bloom’s first collab, he chose to riff on the P’8954 Iconic – 911 Targa 60Y Sunglasses, a highly technical matte titanium frame informed by the 911 Targa. Introduced in 2025, the original model uses the roll bar of the half-convertible introduced in 1966 as inspiration, where an upper titanium frame takes on the silhouette of the sporty 911 variant. A cutout design makes said frame extremely light, while exposed hexagonal screws mirror those used on the rear window cover of the Targa. Made in Japan, it’s a comfortable, sporty frame that’s especially well-suited to driving or skiing.

The co-designed collection is a testament to care and craft. Porsche Designs

Dubbed the P’86007 Targa #1 by Orlando Bloom ($655), Bloom’s variant adds several different colorways to the mix but respects the vision of the P’8954 — though it strips away the hexagonal screws and adds a wraparound frame, amounting to what is arguably a cleaner look. “I came in when they had this design — there was nothing to talk about because it’s great, but what I wanted to do was just personalize the look,” says Bloom. “It’s just a super unique, clean design. We don’t need to flood the market with a bunch of stuff. But just specific, simple things that represent the brand in the right way.”

Available in titanium/black with grey lenses, gold/olive green with brown lenses and black/palladium with blue mirrored lenses, the frames are so light and airy, you hardly remember that they’re perched on the bridge of your nose. (I would know: I was put behind the wheel of a 911S at the Porsche Experience Center in Carson, CA with a pair on my face. I can confirm that in addition to blocking UV rays, the P’86007 is particularly adept at stemming the feeling of financial responsibility that should otherwise creep up on a person who is considering buying a sports car, having just hit 105 on a straightaway.) The Vision Drive lenses work like a charm in all three configurations, though this writer found the black frame with grey lenses particularly versatile.

The new P’86007 Targa #1 by Orlando Bloom. Porsche Designs

In addition to the new shades, Bloom and Porsche Design also worked together on a brand new product, a limited-edition, reversible lambskin nappa leather jacket ($2,850) that throws away old WWII or moto-type tropes in favor of something distinctly contemporary. Fashioned from water-repellent black leather on one side and a lightweight nylon shell on the other, it’s equipped with a two-way frontal zipper, adjustable cord stoppers at the hem, sleeves and hood, and zippers beneath the sleeves as well as perforated leather for ventilation.

“There’s a desire to achieve excellence and the focus is on clean design — the meticulous thought process that goes into it,” says Bloom. “I was very happy with the jacket as well because this was like a step out of what they’ve done historically. And so getting to give it a street-style fit and make it reversible so that you can wear it up, wear it down, wear it to the gym or getting out of a car or whatever. I think that you want something that fits loosely and comfortably, which is what this is. I’m nearly 50, but I also like to think that I’ve got a 15-year-old son who might want to wear this jacket.” Indeed, a built-in hood and use of a technical fabric mixed with leather gives it a distinctive feel that’s unlike that of typical biker or flight jackets on the market.

Though certainly not inexpensive when compared to an off-the-rack piece from Schott, Lewis or Belstaff, this is a very different beast. Furthermore, it allows access into the “Porsche cinematic universe” to someone who might not have the scratch for, say, a GT3 RS. “It’s such an iconic brand,” says Bloom. “What the cars and the brand represent is a unique kind of experience. When you’re driving the car, it’s not like driving anything else. But the experience of that, you want to take that into the glasses, into the jacket, into the whole thing.”

One thing I can speak to from experience: Once you’ve worn the glasses or the jacket, you most definitely want the car.

