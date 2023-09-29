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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From denim jackets to camp collar shirts, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Relaxed and Easy, These Pants Are the Perfect Throw-Ons for Any Event
Snag these loose-fit pants from Ralph Lauren for just $100, available in many different colors.
The Perfect Alternative to a Classic Denim Jacket
Toss it on over a tee or hoodie and call it a day. Gap’s laid-back chambray jacket just got hit with 20% off.
This Elevated Plaid Shirt Just Got a Lot More Affordable
Frame takes a familiar staple and revamps it with a more refined feel. At 60% off, this is a sweet deal.
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite FootwearSave up to 40% on Rancourt, Rhodes, Sperry and more
Stay Hydrated With This Discounted Hydro Flask
I own a 32 oz. Hydro Flask, and it’s ideal for keeping water (a LOT of water) cool and nearby. An ideal companion for a hot summer day, the white version of this tumbler is over half off.
Your Camp-Collar Shirt for Summer Is on Sale
This J.Crew shirt features a vintage-inspired camp collar and offers up a look that’s perfect for any summer occasion. Right now, it’s 20% off if you spend more than $200.
Wayfarers Are a Summer Staple. These Are 30% Off.
Ray-Ban’s most iconic shape is an instant cool-guy classic, and now available at a steep discount.
The Rugby Shirt With a Vintage Feel Is on Sale
Rag & Bone’s washed finished shirt gives a more lived-in edge, and it’s 44% off.
These Soft, Suede and Strapped Birkenstocks Are 39% Off
The Tokio Clog is an elevated yet chill addition to your wardrobe this summer.
This All-in-One Home Gym Is $500 Off Plus Free Shipping
BowFlex’s Summer Kickoff Sale nets you 33% off the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym for a limited time.
One of Our Favorite Cookware Brands Is Hosting a Huge Sale
You can save up to 50% right now at Made In, the maker of some of our favorite non-stick, stainless steel and cast-iron pots and pans.
Make Slushies at Home With Ninja’s Frozen Drinks Machine
No ice needed! Ninja’s 96 oz. SLUSHi machine can whip up frozen drinks to your liking (you can customize the thickness and texture of your slushes). A refurbished unit is now over half off at Woot.
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