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From Hydro Flasks to Classic Wayfarers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, an all-in-one home gym

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated May 29, 2026 1:17 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Brands

The Gist

This week's curated online deals span everything from stylish camp-collar shirts and classic Wayfarers to essential home gym equipment and premium cookware, all hand-picked for significant savings.

Key Takeaways

  • A diverse selection of apparel and accessories, including sneakers, jackets and sunglasses, is available with discounts up to 60%.
  • Home and fitness products, such as hydration bottles, cookware and all-in-one gyms, feature substantial price reductions, with some items more than half off.
  • Additional savings are offered on specific items like Nike running shoes and J.Crew shirts through promotional codes or minimum spending requirements.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From denim jackets to camp collar shirts, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Relaxed and Easy, These Pants Are the Perfect Throw-Ons for Any Event
Relaxed and Easy, These Pants Are the Perfect Throw-Ons for Any Event

Snag these loose-fit pants from Ralph Lauren for just $100, available in many different colors.

Buy Here : $125 $100
The Perfect Alternative to a Classic Denim Jacket
The Perfect Alternative to a Classic Denim Jacket

Toss it on over a tee or hoodie and call it a day. Gap’s laid-back chambray jacket just got hit with 20% off.

Buy Here : $108 $86
This Elevated Plaid Shirt Just Got a Lot More Affordable
This Elevated Plaid Shirt Just Got a Lot More Affordable

Frame takes a familiar staple and revamps it with a more refined feel. At 60% off, this is a sweet deal. 

Buy Here : $398 $159
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear
 Save up to 40% on Rancourt, Rhodes, Sperry and more
Stay Hydrated With This Discounted Hydro Flask
Stay Hydrated With This Discounted Hydro Flask

I own a 32 oz. Hydro Flask, and it’s ideal for keeping water (a LOT of water) cool and nearby. An ideal companion for a hot summer day, the white version of this tumbler is over half off.

Buy Here : $35 $17
Your Camp-Collar Shirt for Summer Is on Sale
Your Camp-Collar Shirt for Summer Is on Sale

This J.Crew shirt features a vintage-inspired camp collar and offers up a look that’s perfect for any summer occasion. Right now, it’s 20% off if you spend more than $200.

Buy Here : $98 $78
Wayfarers Are a Summer Staple. These Are 30% Off.
Wayfarers Are a Summer Staple. These Are 30% Off.

Ray-Ban’s most iconic shape is an instant cool-guy classic, and now available at a steep discount.

Buy Here : $191 $134
The Rugby Shirt With a Vintage Feel Is on Sale
The Rugby Shirt With a Vintage Feel Is on Sale

Rag & Bone’s washed finished shirt gives a more lived-in edge, and it’s 44% off.

Buy Here : $328 $184
These Soft, Suede and Strapped Birkenstocks Are 39% Off
These Soft, Suede and Strapped Birkenstocks Are 39% Off

The Tokio Clog is an elevated yet chill addition to your wardrobe this summer.

Buy Here : $165 $100
This All-in-One Home Gym Is $500 Off Plus Free Shipping
This All-in-One Home Gym Is $500 Off Plus Free Shipping

BowFlex’s Summer Kickoff Sale nets you 33% off the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym for a limited time.

Buy Here : $1499 $999
One of Our Favorite Cookware Brands Is Hosting a Huge Sale
One of Our Favorite Cookware Brands Is Hosting a Huge Sale

You can save up to 50% right now at Made In, the maker of some of our favorite non-stick, stainless steel and cast-iron pots and pans.

Shop the Sale Here
Make Slushies at Home With Ninja’s Frozen Drinks Machine
Make Slushies at Home With Ninja’s Frozen Drinks Machine

No ice needed! Ninja’s 96 oz. SLUSHi machine can whip up frozen drinks to your liking (you can customize the thickness and texture of your slushes). A refurbished unit is now over half off at Woot.

BUY HERE : $350 $170

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ninja SLUSHi
Make Slushies at Home With Ninja’s Frozen Drinks Machine

$350$170

Made In Stainless Set
One of Our Favorite Cookware Brands Is Hosting a Huge Sale

From Our Partner

This All-in-One Home Gym Is $500 Off Plus Free Shipping
This All-in-One Home Gym Is $500 Off Plus Free Shipping

$1,500$1,000

Ralph Lauren — Polo Prepster Twill Easy Pant — 100 from 125 — 20% off
Relaxed and Easy, These Pants Are the Perfect Throw-Ons for Any Event

$125$100

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