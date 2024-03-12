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Leisure > Style

The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear

Save up to 40% on Rancourt, Rhodes, Sperry and more

By Paolo Sandoval, Hanna Agro and Shelby Slauer @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated April 17, 2026 11:57 am EDT
Huckberry Sale
Spring shoes, sorted.
Huckberry

The Gist

Huckberry's often-overlooked sale section is currently brimming with "freakishly good" deals, offering up to 40% off a stellar selection of spring footwear from elite brands.

Key Takeaways

  • The retailer is offering discounts of up to 40% on a variety of gear and apparel.
  • The sale prominently features numerous spring footwear styles from top brands.
  • Featured brands include Rhodes, Sperry, Rancourt, Astorflex, Vinny's, Veja, Novestra, LUCA and Quoddy.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What is there to say about Huckberry that hasn’t already been said? A lot, actually! You probably already know about the retailer’s top-tier assortment of brands — these include both in-house concepts like Flint and Tinder and elite menswear labels like 3Sixteen and Carhartt WIP — and proclivity for an excellent discount. You might not have heard, however, about their sale section that’s currently chock full of incredible deals.

For those unaware, the retailer is offering up to 40% off a variety of gear and garb, which, against all odds, includes deals on some of the best spring footwear styles Huckberry has to offer, including stock from Rhodes, Sperry, Rancourt and more. We’ve rounded up our favorites below — scroll on for the best deals from the Huckberry sale.

Huckberry Sale Footwear Guide

Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Lace Up Boot
Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Lace Up Boot

Premium leather and a Vibram sole make these Rhodes boots virtually indestructible.

Buy Here : $268 $161
One Of These Days x Sperry Tony Moc Boot
One Of These Days x Sperry Tony Moc Boot

Moc boots aren’t just for winter — they make a pretty excellent shield against April showers, too.

Buy Here : $300 $180
Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot
Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot

Ah, yes, the chukka, everyone’s favorite do-everything footwear.

Buy Here : $228 $137
Flint and Tinder x Rancourt & Co. Acadia Chukka Boot
Flint and Tinder x Rancourt & Co. Acadia Chukka Boot

For when you need a few extra gears out of your spring footwear.

Buy Here : $348 $279
Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Chelsea Boot
Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Chelsea Boot

Looks like a dress boot, performs like a work boot, priced like a discount boot — what’s not to like?

Buy Here : $248 $149

More Huckberry Deals

Astorflex Patnoflex Loafer
Astorflex Patnoflex Loafer
Buy Here : $225 $135
Vinny’s Moto Boot
Vinny’s Moto Boot
Buy Here : $520 $338
Vinny’s Michel Leather Loafer
Vinny’s Michel Leather Loafer
Buy Here : $440 $286
Veja Rio Branco II Trainer
Veja Rio Branco II Trainer
Buy Here : $175 $122
Novestra Marathon Trail Retro Sneaker
Novestra Marathon Trail Retro Sneaker
Buy Here : $189 $112
LUCA Terra Low Sneaker
LUCA Terra Low Sneaker
Buy Here : $195 $137
Huckberry x Quoddy Ring Mule Shearling Slipper
Huckberry x Quoddy Ring Mule Shearling Slipper
Buy Here : $179 $134
Astorflex Samaflex Woven Venetian Loafer
Astorflex Samaflex Woven Venetian Loafer
Buy Here : $298 $191

Meet your guides

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »
Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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