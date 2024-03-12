The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear

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What is there to say about Huckberry that hasn’t already been said? A lot, actually! You probably already know about the retailer’s top-tier assortment of brands — these include both in-house concepts like Flint and Tinder and elite menswear labels like 3Sixteen and Carhartt WIP — and proclivity for an excellent discount. You might not have heard, however, about their sale section that’s currently chock full of incredible deals.
For those unaware, the retailer is offering up to 40% off a variety of gear and garb, which, against all odds, includes deals on some of the best spring footwear styles Huckberry has to offer, including stock from Rhodes, Sperry, Rancourt and more. We’ve rounded up our favorites below — scroll on for the best deals from the Huckberry sale.
Huckberry Sale Footwear Guide
- The Indestructible Work Boots: Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Lace Up Boot, $268 $161
- The Weatherproof Mocs: One Of These Days x Sperry Tony Moc Boot, $300 $180
- The Classic Chukkas: Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot, $228 $137
- The Souped-Up Stompers: Flint and Tinder x Rancourt & Co. Acadia Chukka Boot, $348 $279
- The Lug-Soled Chelseas: Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Chelsea Boot, $248 $149
- More Deals
Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Lace Up Boot
Premium leather and a Vibram sole make these Rhodes boots virtually indestructible.
One Of These Days x Sperry Tony Moc Boot
Moc boots aren’t just for winter — they make a pretty excellent shield against April showers, too.
Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot
Ah, yes, the chukka, everyone’s favorite do-everything footwear.
Flint and Tinder x Rancourt & Co. Acadia Chukka Boot
For when you need a few extra gears out of your spring footwear.
Rhodes Footwear Vibram 430 Mini Lug Chelsea Boot
Looks like a dress boot, performs like a work boot, priced like a discount boot — what’s not to like?
More Huckberry Deals
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