Dr. Martens Quietly Revives Its Greatest Shoe Ever

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Dr. Martens teams up with MHL for a pair of elite double-capped 1461s, Dries Van Noten makes getting dressed up easier than ever and Noah releases a splashy nautical summer capsule.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Noah Sailboat Split Hem Pant This nautical print looks like it was lifted off a Nantucket sheet set from the ’70s. That is a very, very good thing. Noah : $298

Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal The barefoot shoe trend has been bubbling for some time now, but it took the ultra-tasteful athletic outfitter Literary Sport to convince me to buy some barely-there sandals. Literary Sport : $150

Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater Stòffa’s sourcing is a cut about even most luxury labels, as proven by the immaculate washed indigo linen in their easy-breezy U-neck sweater. StÒffa : $625

Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good. Todd Snyder : $420

Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts There are many ways to go big with your sartorial choices. An unconventional silhouette, a textured knit…or maybe a pair of wide-leg, in-your-face leopard-print shorts from cult Japanese brand Kapital. Mr Porter : $285

Corridor Linen Blazer Toss this new lightweight jacket over a black tee and jeans and all of a sudden you’re the best dressed, least sweaty guy at Bar Pisellino. Corridor : $395

Vans LX Authentic 44 Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear. Buy Here : $90

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »