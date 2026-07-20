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Dr. Martens Quietly Revives Its Greatest Shoe Ever

In collaboration with fellow Brit Margaret Howell, the brand just dropped a contender for shoe of the year. Plus, we're looking at other notable menswear drops.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 20, 2026 11:52 am EDT
A pair of brown leather derby shoes being worn with orange-brown socks next to someone wearing jeans
Dr. Martens x MHL is a match made in menswear heaven.
Kuba Ryniewicz via Margaret Howell

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Dr. Martens teams up with MHL for a pair of elite double-capped 1461s, Dries Van Noten makes getting dressed up easier than ever and Noah releases a splashy nautical summer capsule.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Dr. Martens x MHL 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes
Dr. Martens x MHL 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes

Inspired by the old-school shoes Dr. Martens used to make for U.K. postal workers, this collaborative 1461 is perfect in every conceivable way, right down to the full-grain leather and subtle toe cap.

Dr. Martens : $300
Dries Van Noten Classic Cotton Poplin Tie Shirt
Dries Van Noten Classic Cotton Poplin Tie Shirt

Now all you need is a ti— hey, wait a minute!

Mytheresa : $695
Noah Sailboat Split Hem Pant
Noah Sailboat Split Hem Pant

This nautical print looks like it was lifted off a Nantucket sheet set from the ’70s. That is a very, very good thing.

Noah : $298
Shinola Mackinac Night Race Automatic Chronograph Watch
Shinola Mackinac Night Race Automatic Chronograph Watch

Shinola’s latest limited-edition model comes in the form of a yachting chronograph inspired by nighttime races on Lake St. Clair, which straddles the U.S.-Canada border.

Shinola : $3,995
Moonstar x Buck Mason Deck Shoe
Moonstar x Buck Mason Deck Shoe

Japanese label Moonstar has become the gold standard for canvas shoes.

Buck Mason : $158
Story Mfg. Caterpillar Bulb Jumper
Story Mfg. Caterpillar Bulb Jumper

Wear your stripes.

End : $715
Reigning Champ Cotton Rib Slim Tank Top
Reigning Champ Cotton Rib Slim Tank Top

Nothing to see here — just a cloud-soft cotton tank tailor-made for steamy summer nights.

Reigning Champ : $38
Another Aspect Another Shirt 2.1
Another Aspect Another Shirt 2.1

Scandi label Another Aspect’s designs are decidedly minimalist, but don’t let this easy button-up’s tasteful chocolate brown shade distract you from the inch-perfect silhouette.

Another Aspect : $300
SK Manor Hill Reversible Ball Short
SK Manor Hill Reversible Ball Short

Two mesh shorts for the price of one.

Colbo : $195
Officine Creative Waxed-Suede Biker Boots
Officine Creative Waxed-Suede Biker Boots

Sure, you’ve heard of the waxed jacket. But how’s your waxed biker boot game?

Mr Porter : $925
Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal
Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal

The barefoot shoe trend has been bubbling for some time now, but it took the ultra-tasteful athletic outfitter Literary Sport to convince me to buy some barely-there sandals.

Literary Sport : $150
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan

Do you like summer camp? No, like, do you reeeeeeeally like summer camp?

Mr Porter : $890
Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater
Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater

Stòffa’s sourcing is a cut about even most luxury labels, as proven by the immaculate washed indigo linen in their easy-breezy U-neck sweater.

StÒffa : $625
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant

A pair of massive, pleated linen trousers is just what the doctor ordered for your upcoming Euro holiday.

Studio Nicholson : $760
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses

Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good.

Todd Snyder : $420
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

This Editor Rugby is editor approved? Go figure.

Percival : $190
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe

Our favorite deck shoes just got a serious upgrade, courtesy of downtown fashion label (and third space) Colbo.

Sperry : $275
Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts
Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts

There are many ways to go big with your sartorial choices. An unconventional silhouette, a textured knit…or maybe a pair of wide-leg, in-your-face leopard-print shorts from cult Japanese brand Kapital.

Mr Porter : $285
On Performance Volt-T
On Performance Volt-T

MothTech could never.

On : $90
Corridor Linen Blazer
Corridor Linen Blazer

Toss this new lightweight jacket over a black tee and jeans and all of a sudden you’re the best dressed, least sweaty guy at Bar Pisellino.

Corridor : $395
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt

Who needs a cocktail menu when you’ve got this shirt?

Buy Here : $138
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie

Everyone is always dying to know what the next “it” color will be. I’m think there’s a pretty good chance it’s this lichen green.

Buy Here : $170
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers

Leather loafers? In summer? Sure, if they’re woven (and G.H. Bass).

Buy Here : $160
Vans LX Authentic 44
Vans LX Authentic 44

Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear.

Buy Here : $90
Paul Smith Organic Cotton u0026#8216;Signature Stripeu0026#8217; Knitted Shirt
Paul Smith Organic Cotton ‘Signature Stripe’ Knitted Shirt

Sir Paul Smith’s signature stripe looks especially nice on this knitted navy shirt.

Buy Here : $425
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal

Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.

Birkenstock : $550

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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