Dr. Martens Quietly Revives Its Greatest Shoe Ever

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Dr. Martens teams up with MHL for a pair of elite double-capped 1461s, Dries Van Noten makes getting dressed up easier than ever and Noah releases a splashy nautical summer capsule.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Elite Leather Derby: Dr. Martens x MHL 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes, $300
- The Tied-Up Top: Dries Van Noten Classic Cotton Poplin Tie Shirt, $695
- The Sailboat Slacks: Noah Sailboat Split Hem Pant, $298
- The Speedy Chronograph: Shinola Mackinac Night Race Automatic Chronograph Watch, $3,995
- The Definitive Deck Shoe: Moonstar x Buck Mason Deck Shoe, $158
- More Menswear Drops
Dr. Martens x MHL 1461 3-Eye Leather Shoes
Inspired by the old-school shoes Dr. Martens used to make for U.K. postal workers, this collaborative 1461 is perfect in every conceivable way, right down to the full-grain leather and subtle toe cap.
Dries Van Noten Classic Cotton Poplin Tie Shirt
Now all you need is a ti— hey, wait a minute!
Noah Sailboat Split Hem Pant
This nautical print looks like it was lifted off a Nantucket sheet set from the ’70s. That is a very, very good thing.
Shinola Mackinac Night Race Automatic Chronograph Watch
Shinola’s latest limited-edition model comes in the form of a yachting chronograph inspired by nighttime races on Lake St. Clair, which straddles the U.S.-Canada border.
Moonstar x Buck Mason Deck Shoe
Japanese label Moonstar has become the gold standard for canvas shoes.
Story Mfg. Caterpillar Bulb Jumper
Wear your stripes.
Reigning Champ Cotton Rib Slim Tank Top
Nothing to see here — just a cloud-soft cotton tank tailor-made for steamy summer nights.
Another Aspect Another Shirt 2.1
Scandi label Another Aspect’s designs are decidedly minimalist, but don’t let this easy button-up’s tasteful chocolate brown shade distract you from the inch-perfect silhouette.
SK Manor Hill Reversible Ball Short
Two mesh shorts for the price of one.
Officine Creative Waxed-Suede Biker Boots
Sure, you’ve heard of the waxed jacket. But how’s your waxed biker boot game?
Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal
The barefoot shoe trend has been bubbling for some time now, but it took the ultra-tasteful athletic outfitter Literary Sport to convince me to buy some barely-there sandals.
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan
Do you like summer camp? No, like, do you reeeeeeeally like summer camp?
Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater
Stòffa’s sourcing is a cut about even most luxury labels, as proven by the immaculate washed indigo linen in their easy-breezy U-neck sweater.
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant
A pair of massive, pleated linen trousers is just what the doctor ordered for your upcoming Euro holiday.
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses
Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good.
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt
This Editor Rugby is editor approved? Go figure.
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Our favorite deck shoes just got a serious upgrade, courtesy of downtown fashion label (and third space) Colbo.
Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts
There are many ways to go big with your sartorial choices. An unconventional silhouette, a textured knit…or maybe a pair of wide-leg, in-your-face leopard-print shorts from cult Japanese brand Kapital.
On Performance Volt-T
MothTech could never.
Corridor Linen Blazer
Toss this new lightweight jacket over a black tee and jeans and all of a sudden you’re the best dressed, least sweaty guy at Bar Pisellino.
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt
Who needs a cocktail menu when you’ve got this shirt?
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie
Everyone is always dying to know what the next “it” color will be. I’m think there’s a pretty good chance it’s this lichen green.
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers
Leather loafers? In summer? Sure, if they’re woven (and G.H. Bass).
Vans LX Authentic 44
Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear.
Paul Smith Organic Cotton ‘Signature Stripe’ Knitted Shirt
Sir Paul Smith’s signature stripe looks especially nice on this knitted navy shirt.
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.
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