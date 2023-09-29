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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a warm-weather layer to a classic sneaker, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Apple’s Best Earbuds Are Now Almost $50 Off
The AirPods 3 offer more than just exceptional audio. The earbuds include a built-in heart rate sensor, a hearing aid feature and live translation. Currently, these buds are 20% off at Amazon.
Bose’s Latest Speakers Offer Incredibly Immersive Sound
These versatile and powerful speakers from Bose feature numerous connection options (Bluetooth, wifi, AirPlay, Google Cast, etc.) and room-filling sound. Available in two colors, the speakers are $69 off as a bundle.
HigherDose’s Restorative Red Light Therapy Is on Sale Now
Rejuvenate your entire body with this kit, which includes a red light mat, high-maintenance
cleaner and daily body oil. This will change your life for the better.
Don’t Miss Out on Billy Reid’s Summer SaleThe ‘Bama-based menswear purveyor is offering up to 50% off summer staples
The Only At-Home Bike You’ll Ever Need
Aviron is having a massive sale right now. This one is $450 off.
The Best Sweater Polo for Summer Is Now Just $44
Lightweight, relaxed and possibly the best look for summer, Abercrombie & Fitch’s Varsity Johnny Collar Sweater is a two-tone, must-have layer for warm days ahead. And it’s down to just $44 (and available in four styles).
These Nike Classics Are 19% Off
Nike’s sale section is always chock-full of iconic sneakers. Get these V5 RNR kicks at a discount.
Camp Collars From Alex Crane Are a Summertime Essential
Their air cotton material helps keep you cool while also keeping you looking cool. Grab this one and save $44.
An Everyday Pant to Spruce Up Your Wardrobe
These lightweight, soft-woven and slightly oversized trousers are 40% off.
A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale
The Wills Cotton Linen Chore Jacket is a handsome, lightweight layer ideal for those cooler summer nights. The workwear jacket also makes for an easy transitional piece into fall, if you want to prepare ahead.
Your Ideal Summer Shirt Is Now $42 Off
Billy Reid’s Stripe Pensacola Polo is meant to resemble a beach umbrella, but don’t let that scare you off. This is classy enough to wear under a blazer or simply on its own.
Everybody Needs an Ice Maker, Stat
Hot enough for you? With the constant need for ice, we suggest buying a dedicated ice maker. And this model from Black & Decker is now 42% off at Woot.
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