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From Linen Chore Coats to Nike Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, more discounted summer essentials

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated July 17, 2026 11:12 am EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Brands

The Gist

This week's curated online finds offer a range of enticing deals, from essential tech like discounted AirPods to stylish summer apparel and practical home upgrades.

Key Takeaways

  • Apple AirPods 3 are available for 20% off, boasting features like a heart rate sensor and live translation.
  • Deals extend to summer fashion, including a $39 Abercrombie & Fitch sweater polo and discounted Alex Crane camp collars.
  • Home and wellness products, such as a HigherDose red light therapy kit and a Black & Decker ice maker, are also significantly reduced.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a warm-weather layer to a classic sneaker, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Apple’s Best Earbuds Are Now Almost $50 Off
Apple’s Best Earbuds Are Now Almost $50 Off

The AirPods 3 offer more than just exceptional audio. The earbuds include a built-in heart rate sensor, a hearing aid feature and live translation. Currently, these buds are 20% off at Amazon.

Buy Here : $249 $200
Bose’s Latest Speakers Offer Incredibly Immersive Sound
Bose’s Latest Speakers Offer Incredibly Immersive Sound

These versatile and powerful speakers from Bose feature numerous connection options (Bluetooth, wifi, AirPlay, Google Cast, etc.) and room-filling sound. Available in two colors, the speakers are $69 off as a bundle.

Buy Here : $598 $529
HigherDose’s Restorative Red Light Therapy Is on Sale Now
HigherDose’s Restorative Red Light Therapy Is on Sale Now

Rejuvenate your entire body with this kit, which includes a red light mat, high-maintenance

cleaner and daily body oil. This will change your life for the better.

Buy Here : $1343 $1074
Don’t Miss Out on Billy Reid’s Summer Sale
Don’t Miss Out on Billy Reid’s Summer Sale
 The ‘Bama-based menswear purveyor is offering up to 50% off summer staples
The Only At-Home Bike You’ll Ever Need
The Only At-Home Bike You’ll Ever Need

Aviron is having a massive sale right now. This one is $450 off.

Buy Here : $2449 $1999
The Best Sweater Polo for Summer Is Now Just $44
The Best Sweater Polo for Summer Is Now Just $44

Lightweight, relaxed and possibly the best look for summer, Abercrombie & Fitch’s Varsity Johnny Collar Sweater is a two-tone, must-have layer for warm days ahead. And it’s down to just $44 (and available in four styles).

Buy Here : $65 $44
These Nike Classics Are 19% Off
These Nike Classics Are 19% Off

Nike’s sale section is always chock-full of iconic sneakers. Get these V5 RNR kicks at a discount.

Buy Here : $95 $77
Camp Collars From Alex Crane Are a Summertime Essential
Camp Collars From Alex Crane Are a Summertime Essential

Their air cotton material helps keep you cool while also keeping you looking cool. Grab this one and save $44.

Buy Here : $148 $104
An Everyday Pant to Spruce Up Your Wardrobe
An Everyday Pant to Spruce Up Your Wardrobe

These lightweight, soft-woven and slightly oversized trousers are 40% off.

Buy Here : $30 $18
A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale
A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale

The Wills Cotton Linen Chore Jacket is a handsome, lightweight layer ideal for those cooler summer nights. The workwear jacket also makes for an easy transitional piece into fall, if you want to prepare ahead.

Buy Here : $168 $134
Your Ideal Summer Shirt Is Now $42 Off
Your Ideal Summer Shirt Is Now $42 Off

Billy Reid’s Stripe Pensacola Polo is meant to resemble a beach umbrella, but don’t let that scare you off. This is classy enough to wear under a blazer or simply on its own.

Buy Here : $138 $96
Everybody Needs an Ice Maker, Stat
Everybody Needs an Ice Maker, Stat

Hot enough for you? With the constant need for ice, we suggest buying a dedicated ice maker. And this model from Black & Decker is now 42% off at Woot.

Buy Here : $180 $105

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019. She helms the “Take It From a Woman” series, offering style, dating and gifting advice from a female perspective. Mahan also writes deeply researched reviews across multiple product categories, including style, beauty, fitness, wellness, home decor and kitchen essentials.
More from Logan Mahan »

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Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

BLACK+DECKER 26 lb. Capacity Ice Maker
Everybody Needs an Ice Maker, Stat

$180$105

Billy Reid Stripe Pensacola Polo
Your Ideal Summer Shirt Is Now $42 Off

$138$96

A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale
A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale

$168$134

H&M — Relaxed-Fit Textured Pants — 18 from 30 — 40% off
An Everyday Pant to Spruce Up Your Wardrobe

$30$18

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