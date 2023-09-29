This week's curated online finds offer a range of enticing deals, from essential tech like discounted AirPods to stylish summer apparel and practical home upgrades.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a warm-weather layer to a classic sneaker, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale The Wills Cotton Linen Chore Jacket is a handsome, lightweight layer ideal for those cooler summer nights. The workwear jacket also makes for an easy transitional piece into fall, if you want to prepare ahead. Buy Here : $168 $134

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019. She helms the “Take It From a Woman” series, offering style, dating and gifting advice from a female perspective. Mahan also writes deeply researched reviews across multiple product categories, including style, beauty, fitness, wellness, home decor and kitchen essentials. More from Logan Mahan »