Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

How to Mix Military-Coded Clothing Into Your Summer Arsenal

From field jackets to Gurkha shorts, here’s how to tastefully promote your style

By Eric Twardzik
July 20, 2026 6:22 am EDT
A man wearing dark yellow gray long sleeve sweater, dark green cargo jacket, navy blue ripped baggy denim jean pants, shiny black oxford moccasin leather shoes
Military-inspired style is having a moment.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Military-inspired menswear is having a moment. Whereas rocking an M-65 jacket in peacetime was once the mark of a dangerous outsider (think Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver) or a groovy peacenik (think John Lennon in real life), nowadays it’s more likely to simply indicate a man who’s put thought into how he gets dressed. 

There are a few reasons for this upswing. The aesthetic appears to have benefited greatly from the dovetailing trends of streetwear’s general demise and the ongoing casualization of men’s wardrobes, and, combined with the definite element of history and heritage — without the “Why are you so dressed up?” baggage that comes with prep and tailoring — it’s easy to explain the recent increased interest in military-inspired pieces.

That’s not to say that military style is foolproof. It certainly carries baggage of its own, not least the dreaded stolen valor accusation. (To avoid this, try not to wear military kit head-to-toe, and avoid any patches or indicators tying it to a real-life unit. After all, this is your outfit, not a uniform!) To wage a successful style campaign in the summer months ahead, consider hewing to the simple stratagems below.

Take to the Field Jacket 

Likely the best-known piece derived from modern military uniforms, the field jacket category is modeled after the series of light outerwear pieces issued by the U.S. Army, originating with the M1941 field jacket in 1941. Among its many variations in the decades (and conflicts) that followed is the M-65, marked by four straight cargo pockets, and the so-called “jungle jacket” that was issued in four permutations during the Vietnam War and can be identified by its slanted chest pockets. 

“The field jacket is like the jeans of military uniforms,” says Charles MacFarlane, a writer and researcher focused on military uniforms and publisher of the Substack Combat Threads. “You can say ‘Oh, there’s a pair of jeans,’ but there are millions of different design details, from cuts to rise, that allow every brand to have their own pair of jeans, but different. A field jacket is a very easy canvas to work over and create your own.”

Whatever its details, it functions well today as a lightweight layer replacement, providing the extra visual interest of a third piece without jacking up the formality levels. From a purely practical standpoint, it’s hard to argue with the utility of four spacious pockets for holding wallets, keys, stain sticks and whatever other EDC makes up your daily kit.

In terms of styling, take a page from the Ralph Lauren playbook and look to combine clothing that doesn’t check the same box. For instance, pairing the style with a breezy linen drawstring trouser, or a preppy striped button-down. Depending on sizing — oversized is typically the move here, in keeping with its heritage — field jackets can be worn as genuine outerwear above sweaters or light jackets.

Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Jungle Jacket
Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Jungle Jacket
Drake’s : $1,175
Universal Works Recycled Polytech Jungle Jacket
Universal Works Recycled Polytech Jungle Jacket
Universal Works : $274 $179
Kestin Tyndrum Field Jacket
Kestin Tyndrum Field Jacket
Huckberry : $425
Fortela Jungle Cotton Pocket Jacket
Fortela Jungle Cotton Pocket Jacket
Fortela : $1,070

Go for the Gurkha 

Like the field jacket, the Gurkha also traces its origins back to World War II, where it was worn by British soldiers serving in North Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia — the name itself is derived from an elite unit recruited from Nepal. In these hotter climes, the British found themselves rapidly losing weight, a problem they addressed by adding adjustable straps — most notably, a buckled, side-cinch belted waist. 

Wearers today may not have that same problem, but the Byzantine buckle closures — whether positioned at the center of the waist or at the sides — add more visual interest than a standard sports short, especially when coupled with other standard features like a double-pleated front. (It also doesn’t hurt that its traditional cut happens to sync with the current trends.) 

“It’s short and incredibly wide, which has been in recently, that shorter, wider silhouette,” MacFarlane says.

Bryceland’s Gurkha Shorts
Bryceland’s Gurkha Shorts
Bryceland’s : $254
Bonobos Italian Gurkha Short
Bonobos Italian Gurkha Short
Bonobos : $99 $49
Rubinacci Manny Pleated Cotton Shorts
Rubinacci Manny Pleated Cotton Shorts
Mr Porter : $360 $216
Lady White Co x Kaptain Sunshine Cotton-Linen Shorts
Lady White Co x Kaptain Sunshine Cotton-Linen Shorts
Cueva : $390 $293

Color Outside the Lines

Outside of camo print — a whole other story — military-inspired clothing predominantly comes in varying shades of two related colors: khaki and green. But there’s no set decree saying that has to be the case when worn by civilians.

Changing the tones to something less expected shifts the very identity of the clothing. For instance, a field jacket in navy is suddenly coded much more like a blazer, even if it remains more casual and comparatively care-free. Or pull on a pair of fatigue pants in off-white, and they’ll suddenly feel more like a European vacation and less like the European Theater.

Polo Ralph Lauren The Baystones Linen Field Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren The Baystones Linen Field Jacket
Ralph Lauren : $698 $560
Stone Island Cotton-Blend Ripstop Jacket
Stone Island Cotton-Blend Ripstop Jacket
Mr Porter : $1,350
FrizmWORKS Jungle Cloth Fatigue Pants
FrizmWORKS Jungle Cloth Fatigue Pants
Huckberry : $168 $117
Todd Snyder 7″ Cotton Gurkha Short
Todd Snyder 7″ Cotton Gurkha Short
Todd Snyder : $178

Meet your guide

Eric Twardzik

Eric Twardzik

Eric Twardzik is a Boston-based freelance writer covering spirits, cocktails, restaurants and men’s style. He is a graduate of Emerson College and advocates for Green Chartreuse, natural-shouldered jackets, and steak tartare as an entrée. You can follow him on Instagram @eric_twardzik and find his work at erictwardzik.com.
More from Eric Twardzik »

More Like This

A pair of brown leather derby shoes being worn with orange-brown socks next to someone wearing jeans
Dr. Martens Quietly Revives Its Greatest Shoe Ever
Side-by-side photos of RRL blue jeans and a model in a pink-red work shirt
The Huckberry Summer Sale Just Added a Ton of Rugged Deals
A man sniffing a stick inside a room filled with fragrance bottles
Men’s Grooming Is Having an Olfactory Awakening
Two side-by-side photos of navy and brown summer menswear.
The Mr Porter Sale Just Bumped Up the Designer Discounts

Leisure
Leisure > Style
Leisure > Style > Style Guides

Most Popular

A fit man stretching on a turf field without a shirt
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A black and white image of a man leaning over a woman on a bed, but the woman has a robotic head that is in full color
Is the Dawn of AI the End of Sex?
Stylized collage of Seoul streets featuring colorful Korean storefront signs, narrow shopping alleys and traditional architecture, highlighting the city's vibrant mix of modern retail districts and historic neighborhoods.
Viral Pop-Ups and 10-Story Malls: Welcome to the Mecca of Shopping
A man sniffing a stick inside a room filled with fragrance bottles
Men’s Grooming Is Having an Olfactory Awakening
The lobby at the Trail Hotel in Bardstown
We Stayed (and Drank) in the World’s First Bourbon-Themed Luxury Hotel
Interior of Death & Co. bar in NYC before opening
What Really Happens at Your Favorite Cocktail Bar in the Hours Before Opening

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field without a shirt
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A black and white image of a man leaning over a woman on a bed, but the woman has a robotic head that is in full color
Is the Dawn of AI the End of Sex?
Stylized collage of Seoul streets featuring colorful Korean storefront signs, narrow shopping alleys and traditional architecture, highlighting the city's vibrant mix of modern retail districts and historic neighborhoods.
Viral Pop-Ups and 10-Story Malls: Welcome to the Mecca of Shopping
A man sniffing a stick inside a room filled with fragrance bottles
Men’s Grooming Is Having an Olfactory Awakening
The lobby at the Trail Hotel in Bardstown
We Stayed (and Drank) in the World’s First Bourbon-Themed Luxury Hotel
Interior of Death & Co. bar in NYC before opening
What Really Happens at Your Favorite Cocktail Bar in the Hours Before Opening

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A pair of brown leather derby shoes being worn with orange-brown socks next to someone wearing jeans

Dr. Martens Quietly Revives Its Greatest Shoe Ever

Side-by-side photos of RRL blue jeans and a model in a pink-red work shirt

The Huckberry Summer Sale Just Added a Ton of Rugged Deals

A man wearing dark yellow gray long sleeve sweater, dark green cargo jacket, navy blue ripped baggy denim jean pants, shiny black oxford moccasin leather shoes

How to Mix Military-Coded Clothing Into Your Summer Arsenal

The best deals we found this week span tech and style.

From Linen Chore Coats to Nike Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese