I’m a Professional Wine Drinker. These Are the Accessories I Swear By.

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Leisure > Drinks > Wine

The Best Wine Accessories, According to a Drinks Writer

From a 41-bottle fridge to the handsomest Champagne saber on the market, these items will enrich your drinking experience

By Amanda Gabriele
July 17, 2026 12:53 pm EDT
A wine key with a red handle on the left, a Champagne saber in the middle, and on the right a table with a bottle of wine, a wine glass and a pomegranate cut in half to show the seeds
You probably already have a corkscrew and wine glasses. These are better.
Craighill/Glasvin

The Gist

A drinks writer shares her essential wine accessories, from elegant glassware to a show-stopping champagne saber, to elevate any oenophile's journey.

Key Takeaways

  • Key recommendations include a top-tier wine fridge, affordable decanter and specific Glasvin wine glasses.
  • Tools like Craighill's wine key and Champagne saber offer unique design and unparalleled functionality.
  • If you often find yourself with wine left in a bottle, she recommends a simple hack to keep it fresh, too.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve always been a wine lover, but most of my professional beverage knowledge is in cocktails and spirits (hard job, I know). I’ve been wanting to brush up on my wine education for a while, so I enrolled in the eight-week WSET 2 course after hearing about what a good experience it was from both professional sommeliers and wine enthusiasts. I finally took my test last week and am eagerly awaiting the results. 

Short for Wine & Spirit Education Trust, WSET offers educational courses on wine, beer, sake and spirits. Because I already had base-level wine knowledge, I went straight to Level 2, and it’s been an immediate boon to my overall drinking experience. I can now properly decode a wine label (if a red wine reads “Hermitage,” I know it’s Syrah) and have a much better understanding of the world’s most popular and important grape-growing regions (like the soil differences between the Left and Right Banks of Bordeaux). 

Does the wine taste better because of my new vinicultural insight? It absolutely does.

Even though I just finished the course, I’ve been drinking (and writing about) wine for a long time. So I have a lot of opinions on the best accessories to help you enjoy it to the max, from bottle storage to the most entertaining way to open bubbles. No matter where you are on your own oenophile journey, I’ve got a way to help you take the next step.

Vinotemp Vinoglow 41-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler
Vinotemp Vinoglow 41-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler
Buy Here : $2,000

I’m lucky to have a basement floor in my apartment that stays around 60 degrees, even in the summertime. So the temperature of my wine collection is safe, but its storage position is decidedly not: standing upright beneath a rolling rack of clothing. At least, that was its designated place until last week when I acquired this 41-bottle wine fridge, which has been an absolute godsend. Not only does it hold most of my collection, it keeps them temperature-controlled and properly organized, so I’m not aimlessly sifting through bottles when looking for a particular label.

JoyJolt Lancia Crystal Wine Decanter
JoyJolt Lancia Crystal Wine Decanter
Buy Here : $25

This sommelier-approved decanter aerates wine beautifully and helps keep sediment at bay. It also looks handsome on the table, and at an unbeatable price to boot.

The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs
The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs
 Though they only perform one task, these gadgets have earned precious cabinet space with the pros
Glasvin Universal
Glasvin Universal
Buy Here : $79-$450

I’m obsessed with the way these ultra-light wine glasses look and feel. Yes, they are delicate, but they are totally worth the extra care because they’re just that elegant. I’ve broken a few and still keep coming back for more. Plus, the tulip shape, which gives aromas room to develop while directing them toward your nose, makes them perfect for every pour.

Craighill Best Wine Key
Craighill Best Wine Key
Buy Here: $98

$98 for a corkscrew? I admit I was skeptical, as my multitude of free, branded wine keys have opened a copious number of bottles just fine over the years. Then I got my hands on this handy gadget and threw all those inferior models in the trash (literally). The foil knife is angled in such a way that you barely have to apply pressure to remove the capsule, and the ratched swingarm takes the tediousness out of pulling the cork from the bottle. It will also elicit oohs and aahs from your guests, if that’s something you’re into.

Craighill Best Champagne Saber
Craighill Best Champagne Saber
Buy Here : $298

Brandishing a blade never gets old. Thankfully, the edge of Craighill’s saber is actually quite dull, so all you have to worry about with this blade is perfectly hitting the seam on a bottle of bubbly to make the cork pop out in dramatic fashion. Designed in collaboration with sommelier and winemaker André Hueston Mack, this beautiful tool features a stainless steel body and unique tortoise acetate handle.

Private Preserve Wine Preservation System
Private Preserve Wine Preservation System
Buy Here : $12

My cellar doesn’t contain cases of decades-old wine, so I don’t have much use for a Coravin. But sometimes I just drink one glass and want the remainder to last in the fridge for a few days, so I spray a bit of this inert gas in the bottle to keep it from oxidizing. It works like a charm.

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

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