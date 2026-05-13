What Is Crémant, and Why Is It Suddenly Everywhere?

Crémant, France's traditional-method sparkling wine from outside Champagne, is rapidly becoming a go-to choice, charming drinkers with its diverse regional expressions and exceptional value. It offers a delicious, accessible alternative that delivers quality bubbles without the premium price.

When sitting down for a meal, I’ll typically start with a gin Martini or glass of sparkling wine, specifically Champagne if the price is right. But as I’ve been perusing by-the-glass menus these past six months, another wine in the sparkling category has been continually catching my eye, probably because it seems to be everywhere: Crémant. If you’re unfamiliar with Crémant, here’s a little crash course on the wine style, with some expertise and bottle recs from pro somms.

What Is Crémant Anyway?

Crémant is essentially France’s other sparkling wine: bubbly made in the same traditional method as Champagne but outside of the Champagne region. You’ll find Crémants from Alsace, Burgundy, the Loire Valley and beyond, often made with different grapes but with the same labor-intensive process (and secondary fermentation in the bottle) that gives Champagne its signature fine bubbles and brioche-y depth.

The big difference is the price. Because Crémant doesn’t carry the Champagne name (or markup), it tends to deliver a lot of the same appeal — crisp acidity, yeasty complexity, celebratory energy — for considerably less money. It’s one of the best values in sparkling wine, especially if you care more about what’s in the glass than what’s on the label.

Why Is Crémant Suddenly So Popular?

I asked the experts: Is it just me, or is Crémant suddenly everywhere? Turns out, this sparkling wine has been experiencing a spike in popularity.

“After COVID, Champagne prices started climbing, which pushed both sommeliers and guests to look for more affordable sparkling options,” says Marcos Loureiro, sommelier at The Golden Swan. “At The Golden Swan, we’ve definitely seen that curiosity translate into real demand, with Crémant benefiting directly from the shift. What started as a substitute has evolved into something people actively seek out for its own distinct character, and producers have responded by really stepping up their game.”

Champagne is typically made from the same three grapes in one region of France. When it comes to Crémant, there’s a wider berth to explore, which is exciting for people getting into the category.

“What’s really exciting about Crémant is that producing it in other regions with different grapes results in a lot of flavor diversity,” says Will Patton, managing partner and beverage director of Press Club. “Crémant d’Alsace — made from a Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris or Riesling — can be bright and aromatic with apple or citrus notes. A Crémant de Loire, made with Chenin Blanc, is more acidic with a mineral edge. This diversity of flavor, along with better value, has made Crémant much more prominent in the public consciousness.”

What to Know When Ordering Crémant

Crémant can come from nine different regions: Alsace, Burgundy, Limoux, Loire Valley, Bordeaux, Jura, Savoie and Die in the Rhone Valley in France, as well as Luxembourg.

“I wish people knew that Crémant is not one wine — it is a whole family of French sparkling wines,” says June Rodil, Master Sommelier and CEO and partner of Goodnight Hospitality. “The word Crémant tells you France and traditional-method bubbles, but the next word tells you the story: Crémant d’Alsace, Crémant de Loire, Crémant de Bourgogne, Crémant du Jura, Crémant de Limoux and so on. That regionality is what makes it fun. Crémant d’Alsace can be bright, aromatic, fresh and wildly easy to love. Crémant de Loire often has Chenin Blanc energy, so you get acidity, apple, honey, flowers and that beautiful tension. Crémant de Bourgogne can feel like a comfortable bridge for Champagne drinkers because you often see grapes like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, but with a Burgundy accent.”

Just like Champagne, Crémant is a very food-friendly wine. So no matter what you’re eating, a glass will likely complement it. “Bubbles are one of the most versatile food wines on earth,” Rodil adds. “Everyone thinks of sparkling wine as the aperitif, but I love it through a whole meal. The acidity, texture and lift can handle salt, fat, spice, crunch, cream, seafood, fried things, cheese and, frankly, a bad day.”

Even though Crémant can be made in many different regions and uses a diverse number of grapes, you can almost always count on it to be high quality. “It has high standards of production — hand-harvesting, traditional method, nine months on lees like a ‘baby Champagne’ — and, depending on where it is from, a strong regional identity,” says Chambers Beverage Director Pascaline Lepeltier. “So you have nuances to please every palate.”

Crémants to Try, According to the Pros

Langlois-Château Brut Reserve

“At the moment, I’m loving Crémant de Loire!” says Bonnie Borges, co-owner and wine director of Charmant. “I currently have Langlois-Château Brut Reserve on my glass list, and it’s a gorgeous blend of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Cab Franc. It has the same aromas of white flowers, lemon curd and brioche on the nose that you get from Champagne, but the Chenin brings a bright but balanced acidity and subtle peachy notes that give it delicious depth and elegance while allowing it to stand up to spicier foods that would overwhelm other wines. The finish has a minerality that is clean and refreshing.” Patton is also a fan of Langlois-Château.

Les Glories Crémant de Loire Blanc Brut

Rebecca Powelson, vice president of fine wine and education at Riboli Family Wines and a certified WSET educator, is also a fan of Crémant de Loire. “The Loire uses indigenous varietals, and you should check out Les Glories Crémant de Loire,” she says.

Arnaud Lambert Crémant de Loire Rosé

Recommended by Loureiro, this Crémant de Loire is made from Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.

Benedicte & Stephane Tissot Indigène Cremant du Jura

“Jura is where I would send the more adventurous drinker,” Rodil says. “Bénédicte & Stéphane Tissot Indigène is a great starting point if you want something serious, textural and more singular. It is made with Jura grapes like Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Poulsard and Trousseau and leans into indigenous-yeast character.”

Amélie Constant Crémant de Bordeaux Rosé

“In Bordeaux, I really like the cuvée Amélie Constant by Maison-Blanche, a top Cabernet Franc rosé,” Lepeltier says. “With a long aging on lees and no dosage, it is beautiful at a very good price.”

Lucien Albrecht Cremant d’Alsace Brut

Recommended by Patton, this Cremant d’Alsace is crafted mostly from Pinot Blanc and is full of ripe fruit on the palate.

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »