The 7 Summer Cocktails to Sip All Season

Seeing as it’s already May, summer is coming up fast. Warmer weather seems like it’s finally here to stay in NYC, which means backyard happy hours and rooftop hangs are heavily on my mind. Obviously, these occasions call for something refreshing to sip on. Sure, Margaritas, spritzes and crisp white wines will be in my rotation, but I’m always looking for new things to mix up — and I have an inkling you might be, too. Below are some of the finest summer cocktails from across the InsideHook website, whether you like tequila, whiskey or Sangria.
The Simple, Brilliant Margarita Hack You Need to KnowJust in time for Cinco de Mayo, this expert tip is a game changer
“This Kentucky take on the French classic works because the barrel characteristics of oak and caramel complement the honey and lemon,” says Abby Martinie, brand ambassador and head mixologist for Four Roses. “Topping it off with dry sparkling wine makes it a refreshing sipper for any warm-weather celebration.”
Kentucky 75
Servings: 1
Ingredients
- 3 oz. Champagne or dry sparkling wine
- 1 oz. bourbon (Martinie uses Four Roses Small Batch)
- .25 oz. honey syrup
- Lemon twist, for garnish
Directions
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Combine bourbon, honey syrup and sparkling wine in a chilled flute. Stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lemon twist.
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This cocktail, created by Jack McGarry at The Dead Rabbit, adds fresh lemon juice, St. Germain and cucumber slices to one of our favorite Irish whiskeys.
Irish Maid
Servings: 1
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
- .75 oz. fresh lemon juice
- .75 oz. simple syrup
- .5 oz. St-Germain
- 4 cucumber slices, divided
Directions
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Muddle two cucumber slices in a shaker tin, and then add all liquid ingredients and ice. Shake and fine strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with the remaining cucumber slices.
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“This cocktail is a split base of ElVelo Reposado and Lustau Amontillado Sherry,” says Leanne Favre, beverage director and partner of Dolores in Brooklyn, New York. “The aged notes of both spirits blend beautifully, while the amontillado highlights and ties together the savory notes of the jerk spices. This cocktail is adventurous while remaining true to a classic tequila and Coke.”
Jerk Batanga
Servings: 1
Ingredients
- 1 oz. jerk-infused ElVelo Tequila Reposado
- 1 oz. Lustau Amontillado Sherry
- .25 oz. Giffard Crème de Banane
- .5 oz. Tempus Fugit Crème de Banane
- .5 oz. fresh lime juice
- 3 oz. Mexican Coke
- Salt, for the rim
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
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Salt the rim of a large coupe or Margarita glass. Add ice and all liquid ingredients. Gently stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lime wedge.
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Sangria and summer go hand in hand, and this pink drink is exactly the kind of cocktail we like to enjoy in warm weather. “Rosé Sangria is something I’ve made for the family and is a go-to for hosting in the summer,” says Grant Sceney, the creative beverage director of Fairmont Pacific Rim. “This recipe is refreshing, easy to make at home and will keep everyone happy!”
Rosé Sangria
Servings: 1 gallon
Ingredients
- 50 oz. rosé
- 16 oz. Aperol
- 32 oz. watermelon juice
- 8 oz. Grand Marnier
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced
- 2 oranges, sliced
- Watermelon, for garnish
- Mint, for garnish
Directions
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Batch all ingredients together in a large container. Seal and keep refrigerated until you take it to the beach or wherever you’re going.
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Serve over ice, and garnish with watermelon and mint.
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Not only is a Sherry Cobbler delicious, but it’s also ideal for sessionable drinking. “A Sherry Cobbler is a great large-format cocktail option to take to the beach or the park, and it’s on the lower ABV side,” says Marshall Minaya, beverage director at Valerie, Madame George and Lolita.
Sherry Cobbler
Servings: 24
Ingredients
- 72 oz. Amontillado sherry
- 18 oz. simple syrup
- 6 oz. orange juice
- 24 oz. water
Directions
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Add all ingredients to the empty container of your choice. Make sure to keep it cool! Shake it up before you distribute your servings.
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“It’s not meant to be subtle — it’s a robust flavor that should be embraced,” Masahiro Urushido, renowned bartender and managing partner of Katana Kitten, says about wasabi. When used properly, the Japanese ingredient works beautifully in cocktails, especially this spicy Margarita variation.
Tommy Wasabi
Servings: 1
Ingredients
- 1 oz. iichiko Saiten Shochu
- 1 oz. Patrón Silver
- .75 oz. agave syrup
- .75 oz. lime juice
- 1 barspoon wasabi (ideally freshly grated)
- Kombu salt, for the rim
Directions
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Rim a rocks glass with kombu salt and set aside.
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Add all other ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into the salt-rimmed rocks glass.
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Rum can be used quite effectively in a Negroni riff, as well as a more tropical version of a Boulevardier. Brugal has a good recipe you can easily try at home, made with Aperol instead of Campari, along with the addition of Lillet Blanc.
Negroni Sibarita
Servings: 1
Ingredients
- 1 oz. Brugal 1888
- .5 oz. Aperol
- .5 oz. Lillet Blanc
- 1 dash peach bitters
- Grapefruit peel, for garnish
Directions
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Add all liquid ingredients to a rocks glass with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.
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