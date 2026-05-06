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The 7 Summer Cocktails to Sip All Season

From a spicy Margarita riff to Sherry Cobblers for a crowd

By Amanda Gabriele
May 6, 2026 10:30 am EDT
Brugal's Negroni Sibarita on a bar with barware
The Negroni Sibarita is one of our favorite summer drinks
Brugal

Seeing as it’s already May, summer is coming up fast. Warmer weather seems like it’s finally here to stay in NYC, which means backyard happy hours and rooftop hangs are heavily on my mind. Obviously, these occasions call for something refreshing to sip on. Sure, Margaritas, spritzes and crisp white wines will be in my rotation, but I’m always looking for new things to mix up — and I have an inkling you might be, too. Below are some of the finest summer cocktails from across the InsideHook website, whether you like tequila, whiskey or Sangria.

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Kentucky 75
Kentucky 75
Four Roses

“This Kentucky take on the French classic works because the barrel characteristics of oak and caramel complement the honey and lemon,” says Abby Martinie, brand ambassador and head mixologist for Four Roses. “Topping it off with dry sparkling wine makes it a refreshing sipper for any warm-weather celebration.”

Kentucky 75

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 3 oz. Champagne or dry sparkling wine
  • 1 oz. bourbon (Martinie uses Four Roses Small Batch)
  • .25 oz. honey syrup
  • Lemon twist, for garnish
Directions

    1. Combine bourbon, honey syrup and sparkling wine in a chilled flute. Stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Irish Maid
Irish Maid
Teeling

This cocktail, created by Jack McGarry at The Dead Rabbit, adds fresh lemon juice, St. Germain and cucumber slices to one of our favorite Irish whiskeys

Irish Maid

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 2 oz. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
  • .75 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • .75 oz. simple syrup
  • .5 oz. St-Germain
  • 4 cucumber slices, divided
Directions

    1. Muddle two cucumber slices in a shaker tin, and then add all liquid ingredients and ice. Shake and fine strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with the remaining cucumber slices.

Jerk Batanga at Dolores in NYC
Jerk Batanga at Dolores
Teddy Wolff

“This cocktail is a split base of ElVelo Reposado and Lustau Amontillado Sherry,” says Leanne Favre, beverage director and partner of Dolores in Brooklyn, New York. “The aged notes of both spirits blend beautifully, while the amontillado highlights and ties together the savory notes of the jerk spices. This cocktail is adventurous while remaining true to a classic tequila and Coke.”

Jerk Batanga

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 1 oz. jerk-infused ElVelo Tequila Reposado
  • 1 oz. Lustau Amontillado Sherry
  • .25 oz. Giffard Crème de Banane
  • .5 oz. Tempus Fugit Crème de Banane
  • .5 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 3 oz. Mexican Coke
  • Salt, for the rim
  • Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions

    1. Salt the rim of a large coupe or Margarita glass. Add ice and all liquid ingredients. Gently stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lime wedge. 

a woman's hand holding a collins glass of rose sangria garnished with a strawberry
Rosé Sangria
Fairmont

Sangria and summer go hand in hand, and this pink drink is exactly the kind of cocktail we like to enjoy in warm weather. “Rosé Sangria is something I’ve made for the family and is a go-to for hosting in the summer,” says Grant Sceney, the creative beverage director of Fairmont Pacific Rim. “This recipe is refreshing, easy to make at home and will keep everyone happy!”

Rosé Sangria

Servings: 1 gallon

Ingredients
  • 50 oz. rosé
  • 16 oz. Aperol
  • 32 oz. watermelon juice
  • 8 oz. Grand Marnier
  • 1 cup strawberries, sliced
  • 2 oranges, sliced
  • Watermelon, for garnish
  • Mint, for garnish
Directions

    1. Batch all ingredients together in a large container. Seal and keep refrigerated until you take it to the beach or wherever you’re going.

    2. Serve over ice, and garnish with watermelon and mint.

Barman decorating tasty Sherry Cobbler drink in a cocktail glass with mint leaves on the bar counter
Sherry Cobbler
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not only is a Sherry Cobbler delicious, but it’s also ideal for sessionable drinking. “A Sherry Cobbler is a great large-format cocktail option to take to the beach or the park, and it’s on the lower ABV side,” says Marshall Minaya, beverage director at ValerieMadame George and Lolita.

Sherry Cobbler

Servings: 24

Ingredients
  • 72 oz. Amontillado sherry
  • 18 oz. simple syrup
  • 6 oz. orange juice
  • 24 oz. water
Directions

    1. Add all ingredients to the empty container of your choice. Make sure to keep it cool! Shake it up before you distribute your servings.

Tommy Wasabi
Tommy Wasabi
Katana Kitten

“It’s not meant to be subtle — it’s a robust flavor that should be embraced,” Masahiro Urushido, renowned bartender and managing partner of Katana Kitten, says about wasabi. When used properly, the Japanese ingredient works beautifully in cocktails, especially this spicy Margarita variation.

Tommy Wasabi

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 1 oz. iichiko Saiten Shochu
  • 1 oz. Patrón Silver
  • .75 oz. agave syrup
  • .75 oz. lime juice
  • 1 barspoon wasabi (ideally freshly grated)
  • Kombu salt, for the rim
Directions

    1. Rim a rocks glass with kombu salt and set aside.

    2. Add all other ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into the salt-rimmed rocks glass.

Brugal's Negroni Sibarita
Brugal’s Negroni Sibarita
Brugal

Rum can be used quite effectively in a Negroni riff, as well as a more tropical version of a Boulevardier. Brugal has a good recipe you can easily try at home, made with Aperol instead of Campari, along with the addition of Lillet Blanc.

Negroni Sibarita

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 1 oz. Brugal 1888
  • .5 oz. Aperol
  • .5 oz. Lillet Blanc
  • 1 dash peach bitters
  • Grapefruit peel, for garnish
Directions

    1. Add all liquid ingredients to a rocks glass with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

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