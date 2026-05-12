Maker’s Mark Is Changing How We Think About Wheat Whisky

What we’re drinking: The second release of Star Hill Farm Whisky, an American wheat whiskey from Maker’s Mark

Where it’s from: Launched in 1953, Maker’s Mark is best known for their signature square-ish bottles that are hand-dipped in red wax and their use of soft red winter wheat in their bourbon’s mash bill. Maker’s is also the world’s largest B Corp-certified distillery and uses sustainable agriculture practices at their home, Star Hill Farm (hence the name of their new release).

Why we’re drinking this: Last year’s inaugural Star Hill release was Maker’s Mark’s first new mash bill and first wheat whiskey in the distillery’s 70-plus-year history. The annual limited release is all about emphasizing the use of regenerative farming practices and pushing the distillery in a surprising new direction. It didn’t hurt that it tasted great — Star Hill also racked up a World’s Best Wheat Whisky award this year.

“Star Hill has been a really exciting journey that has taken the focus out of the distillery into nature,” says Rob Samuels, the managing director of Maker’s Mark (Rob’s grandparents started Maker’s in 1953). “And traceability and transparency are a very, very important part of the story.”

To that end, Star Hill was the first whiskey to carry the Estate Whiskey Alliance certification, a relatively new label that recognizes whiskey that has its “grain grown, milled, cooked, fermented, distilled, barreled, aged and bottled within one estate.”

Maker’s Mark has always used the same wheated mash bill (70% corn, 16% wheat, 14% malted barley) for its bourbon. Star Hill Farm Whisky — yes, they use the “whisky” spelling — will change every year. While the 2025 release spotlighted soft red winter wheat, the 2026 release introduces hard red and hard white wheat types. Star Hill Farm 2026 is crafted from two mash bills: one composed entirely of malted wheat and another of 70% wheat and 30% malted barley. The final blend is 27% wheat, 62% malted wheat and 11% malted barley.

How it tastes: A cask-strength marriage of seven- and eight-year-old whiskies, Star Hill comes in 58.2% ABV. That high proof adds a little heat and potency. You’ll also find notes of fig, vanilla, a burst of citrus (especially if you add a drop or two of water), cinnamon and baking spices. Thankfully, Star Hill goes beyond just lofty intentions and can be viewed as an excellent wheat whisky. But if you prefer a more traditional Maker’s expression, we’ve reviewed a bonus bottle below.

Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series: The Stewards Release Maker’s Mark

Bonus review: Going back to Maker’s core product and traditional mash bill, the distillery’s 2026 Wood Finishing Series bourbon was recently released (more on that series here). Dubbed “The Steward’s Recipe,” this 113.3-proof limited edition amplifies its flavor from the addition of 10 virgin toasted American oak staves, which give the bourbon notes of cherry cola, vanilla, butterscotch and ginger.

Where to buy: A limited annual release, the second edition of Star Hill is available now for $100. As Samuels notes, the brand will “effectively [be] donating 100% of the profit each year from Star Hill Farm whiskey to fund the Maker’s Mark Regenerative Alliance,” which offers technical support, education, soil verification and certification for regenerative farming practices.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »