Leisure > Food

The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs

Though they only perform one task, these gadgets have earned precious cabinet space with the pros

By Amanda Gabriele
January 23, 2026 1:10 pm EST
a bunch of kitchen gadgets in a collage
You won't regret buying these.
Levi LoCascio-Seward

The Gist

Forget the quest for multi-purpose gadgets; even professional chefs champion specific single-use kitchen tools, swearing by their unmatched efficiency and perfect results for tasks from pressing tofu to crafting the ideal quenelle.

Key Takeaways

  • Many chefs, despite valuing space, find certain single-purpose tools essential for achieving precise results.
  • These specialized tools often excel at tasks like preparing specific ingredients or ensuring perfect cooking textures.
  • Examples include presses for tofu and citrus, specialized steamers for rice and precise instruments for plating or testing doneness.

Most people search for kitchen tools that serve multiple purposes, and, honestly, same. I don’t have a lot of counter or cabinet space, so I too love a workhorse. But some little gadgets are so good at what they do that it doesn’t even matter if they can only perform one task. And the pro chefs agree! I chatted with a bunch of them to discover their favorite single-use kitchen tools and also praised two of my own favorites below. 

Tofuture Tofu Press

Yes, this tool takes up prime real estate in my small Brooklyn kitchen, but it’s totally worth the loss of cabinet space. I used to press tofu between paper towel-lined plates with tomato cans or a five-pound weight, and it was such a pain in the ass. This thing does the job perfectly with no mess.

Garlic Mincer

I’ve never been a fan of the classic garlic press because it’s impossible to clean and absolutely mutilates the cloves. But last summer, my dad introduced me to this gadget, and I’ve never looked back. It minces garlic into perfect little cubes and is much easier to clean.

The Chef’s Press by Chef Bruce Hill

“My favorite tool in the kitchen is Chef Bruce Hill’s Chef’s Press food weight. I love to use it for weighing down all kinds of things, especially while grilling and searing. It helps keep foods that are prone to curling, like fish skin and thin cuts of meat, in good contact with either the grill grates or the high-carbon pan, resulting in nice even cooking, perfectly crispy fish skin and beautiful grill marks.” — Chris Thompson, executive chef and co-owner of The National 

Sticky Rice Bamboo Steamer Basket

“There’s a Thai gadget that I cannot live without —we’re still using it to cook sticky rice at all our restaurants. Sticky rice is deceptively simple, but this bamboo steamer is the only way to get the texture right — fluffy, elastic, never soggy. It’s a single-purpose tool, but once you use it, there’s no substitute.” — Kitipoom “Nicky” Khanara, executive chef of Lalyn

The YouTube Guide to Cooking
The YouTube Guide to Cooking
 From the science behind your favorite dishes to tips on how to be a better baker, these are our favorite cooking channels

Modernist Cutlery Quenelle Spoon

“This is my go-to spoon every time I need to make the perfect quenelle. I think it also makes the perfect gift for a chef — it’s my easy way to go when I need to make a chef friend happy. The size, balance and design make it perfect for the job. — Roberto Alocer, executive chef of Valle

Cake Tester

“A cake tester is a cheap, reliable, simple instrument that I primarily use to take a temperature read on anything or check the doneness of larger vegetables.” — Anthony Wang, chef and owner of Firstborn

“It’s not an absolutely necessary item to have, but a cake tester makes everything easier in the kitchen. It’s an incredibly versatile tool, whether you’re using it for cake testing or as a guide to let you know when items are done cooking. I use it to understand the temperature of a piece of protein by piercing a very small hole in the meat — you’re able to get the metal to the center and check how warm it is inside.” — Danny Grant, chef and partner of Maple Hospitality Group

OXO Brew Twisting Ball Tea Infuser

“An interesting tool that we use all the time is the OXO Ball Tea Infuser. It’s a really convenient and mess-free tool to use to dust any kind of powder or seasoning over a dish. You just twist it open, scoop up some powder and wave it around like a magic wand.” — Ben Norton, chef de cuisine of Darling

Plating Tweezers

“I would have to say my favorite single-use kitchen tool would definitely be plating tweezers.  After years of using them for plating, garnishing and removing unwanted debris from my plates, they’re more like an extension of my hand! At this point, I couldn’t do what I do without them.” — Jonathan Burkett, chef de cuisine of Love’s Alibi

Citrus Juicer

“I adore my citrus press! A good medium sized one is amazing for everything from Key limes to small oranges. I love citrus and cook with it a lot, and love the speed and efficiency [this tool] provides.” — Wes Scoggins, executive chef of Moto Moda

Tomato Shark

“Tomato season in Napa Valley runs June through October, and our entire team looks forward to Clementine’s seasonal menu change. Every year in preparation, I give my team tomato sharks. They last all season long and make the most useful gifts!” — Rebecca Weitzman, executive chef of Clementine 

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

More Like This

Talisman of Happiness
Italy’s Most Iconic Cookbook Has Finally Been Translated Into English
An airline chicken breast with romesco sauce and mini bell peppers, from The Ranch at Rock Creek. I got the recipe.
An Unforgettable Chicken Recipe That’s Easy Enough for Weeknights
A man seasoning food in a pan. Today we break down some easy nutrition advice: making one home-cooked meal a week.
The Nutrition Tradition That All Households Should Try
three compound butters on a grey plate on a table next to fresh produce
Compound Butter Is the Easiest Way to Upgrade Everything You Cook

Leisure > Food

Most Popular

A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Target logo outside of store
Why Is Everyone So Pissed About a Target Sweater?
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Target logo outside of store
Why Is Everyone So Pissed About a Target Sweater?
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Food, Right This Way

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Frette Bedding, Japanese Twill and Sunnies

a bunch of kitchen gadgets in a collage

The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: Ciele Hats, Nécessaire Haircare and Deck Shoes

Talisman of Happiness

Italy’s Most Iconic Cookbook Has Finally Been Translated Into English

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch