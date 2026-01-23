The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs

Forget the quest for multi-purpose gadgets; even professional chefs champion specific single-use kitchen tools, swearing by their unmatched efficiency and perfect results for tasks from pressing tofu to crafting the ideal quenelle.

Most people search for kitchen tools that serve multiple purposes, and, honestly, same. I don’t have a lot of counter or cabinet space, so I too love a workhorse. But some little gadgets are so good at what they do that it doesn’t even matter if they can only perform one task. And the pro chefs agree! I chatted with a bunch of them to discover their favorite single-use kitchen tools and also praised two of my own favorites below.

Yes, this tool takes up prime real estate in my small Brooklyn kitchen, but it’s totally worth the loss of cabinet space. I used to press tofu between paper towel-lined plates with tomato cans or a five-pound weight, and it was such a pain in the ass. This thing does the job perfectly with no mess.

I’ve never been a fan of the classic garlic press because it’s impossible to clean and absolutely mutilates the cloves. But last summer, my dad introduced me to this gadget, and I’ve never looked back. It minces garlic into perfect little cubes and is much easier to clean.

“My favorite tool in the kitchen is Chef Bruce Hill’s Chef’s Press food weight. I love to use it for weighing down all kinds of things, especially while grilling and searing. It helps keep foods that are prone to curling, like fish skin and thin cuts of meat, in good contact with either the grill grates or the high-carbon pan, resulting in nice even cooking, perfectly crispy fish skin and beautiful grill marks.” — Chris Thompson, executive chef and co-owner of The National

“There’s a Thai gadget that I cannot live without —we’re still using it to cook sticky rice at all our restaurants. Sticky rice is deceptively simple, but this bamboo steamer is the only way to get the texture right — fluffy, elastic, never soggy. It’s a single-purpose tool, but once you use it, there’s no substitute.” — Kitipoom “Nicky” Khanara, executive chef of Lalyn

“This is my go-to spoon every time I need to make the perfect quenelle. I think it also makes the perfect gift for a chef — it’s my easy way to go when I need to make a chef friend happy. The size, balance and design make it perfect for the job. — Roberto Alocer, executive chef of Valle

“A cake tester is a cheap, reliable, simple instrument that I primarily use to take a temperature read on anything or check the doneness of larger vegetables.” — Anthony Wang, chef and owner of Firstborn

“It’s not an absolutely necessary item to have, but a cake tester makes everything easier in the kitchen. It’s an incredibly versatile tool, whether you’re using it for cake testing or as a guide to let you know when items are done cooking. I use it to understand the temperature of a piece of protein by piercing a very small hole in the meat — you’re able to get the metal to the center and check how warm it is inside.” — Danny Grant, chef and partner of Maple Hospitality Group

“An interesting tool that we use all the time is the OXO Ball Tea Infuser. It’s a really convenient and mess-free tool to use to dust any kind of powder or seasoning over a dish. You just twist it open, scoop up some powder and wave it around like a magic wand.” — Ben Norton, chef de cuisine of Darling

“I would have to say my favorite single-use kitchen tool would definitely be plating tweezers. After years of using them for plating, garnishing and removing unwanted debris from my plates, they’re more like an extension of my hand! At this point, I couldn’t do what I do without them.” — Jonathan Burkett, chef de cuisine of Love’s Alibi

“I adore my citrus press! A good medium sized one is amazing for everything from Key limes to small oranges. I love citrus and cook with it a lot, and love the speed and efficiency [this tool] provides.” — Wes Scoggins, executive chef of Moto Moda

“Tomato season in Napa Valley runs June through October, and our entire team looks forward to Clementine’s seasonal menu change. Every year in preparation, I give my team tomato sharks. They last all season long and make the most useful gifts!” — Rebecca Weitzman, executive chef of Clementine

