Leisure > Food

The UK’s Taste in Bacon is Changing

The quest for healthy bacon may be futile, however

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 7, 2026 12:45 pm EST
Cooked bacon
As Eugene O'Neill once wrote, "Bacon's bacon!"
Mikey Frost/Unsplash

What makes for a perfect piece of bacon? The range of possible answers is as vast as personal tastes, which is to say, almost limitless. One enthusiast might prefer their bacon thick-cut, while another might tend towards hickory-smoked. But in the U.K., a shift is afoot in many diners’ bacon of choice – and it reflects larger concerns over health and the way that certain foods are processed.

The Guardian‘s Denis Campbell reported two interconnected trends at supermarkets in the U.K.: bacon cured with nitrites was down 7.4%, while sales of its nitrite-free counterpart were up 21.7% in the same period. The data from Worldpanel by Numerator compared sales over a 12-week period that ended on January 25, 2026 to data from one year earlier.

Nitrites are generally used as a preservative in bacon and other processed foods, and the U.K.’s Food Standards Agency published a report last fall on the health risks of consuming nitrites. As Dr. James Cooper, the agency’s Deputy Director of Food Policy, stated, “[W]hile nitrates and nitrites can form compounds called nitrosamines, many of which are carcinogenic, the link to serious health problems like cancer in humans remains inconclusive.”

This comes a decade after the World Health Organization issued a warning about the connection between consuming processed meats and being at a higher risk for cancer. With these factors in mind, it’s understandable that some consumers would be cutting back on their bacon habit, or seeking presumably healthier alternatives.

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online
The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online
 From artisanal bacon-of-the-month clubs to the pork equivalent of Kobe beef

Precisely how much healthier nitrite-free bacon is is an open question, however. Dr. Cooper observed that “[t]here’s no evidence to suggest that processed meat made without the use of nitrates is a safer alternative.” And a 2023 investigation by Consumer Reports addressed bacon on this side of the Atlantic, noting that bacon sold as “cured” in the U.S. is not necessarily nitrite-free. All of this suggests that diners seeking a healthier version of bacon might well be engaged in a Quioxtic task.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Rare Old Fashioned drink at Rare Society in San Diego
A Bacon Fat-Washed Old Fashioned Recipe That Is Sustainable and Decadent
Collard greens from the Restaurant at RT Lodge. We got the recipe for the dish.
The Secret to Better Collard Greens? Bacon and Tomatoes.
This Chef Wrote “The Bacon Bible” — Literally
This Chef Wrote “The Bacon Bible” — Literally
The toughest part of DIY bacon is cutting it.
It Turns Out Making Your Own Bacon From Scratch Is Actually Pretty Easy

Culture
Leisure > Food

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of a bathroom
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
Yellowstone Recollection Series, in a bottle and poured in a glass
It’s Only March, and This Might Be 2026’s Best Bourbon
memento mori estate door in hillside
One of Napa’s Most Exclusive Wineries Could Soon Be Open to the Public
Carlos Alcaraz performing a modified plank, a move that can help with your posture alignment
Are You in Alignment? How to Unlock Pain-Free Movement.
An Olympian napping in the cold.
Sleep Like an Olympian: 7 Habits to Steal From the World’s Best
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Edition watch on a man's wrist
The 16 Best Watches of February

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Food, Right This Way

Cooked bacon

The UK's Taste in Bacon is Changing

three single dishes of food next to each other on white backgrounds

It’s Not Your Imagination: Restaurant Menus Have Gotten Shorter

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: Cast Iron, Runners and New MacBooks

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Griddles, New Balance Shoes and Gin

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?