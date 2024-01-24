Leisure > Food

The Secret to Better Collard Greens? Bacon and Tomatoes.

Chef Trevor Stockton’s tried-and-true recipe for collards is well worth the two-hour process

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
January 24, 2024 6:38 am
Collard greens from the Restaurant at RT Lodge. We got the recipe for the dish.
RT Lodge's collard greens capture the spirit of the Smokies.
RT Lodge

Often consumed on January 1 to bring good fortune in the new year thanks to their passing resemblance to green American currency, collard greens are often slow-cooked down with smoked turkey, pork neck bones or some other type of meat to create a flavorful potlikker that can be enjoyed as a simple meal or a briny side dish. A member of the brassica family that includes other nutritious vegetables like kale and broccoli, collards are often cooked for hours with the prevailing wisdom being that the longer the greens cook, the better they’ll be.

Trevor Stockton grew up eating greens harvested from the garden of his grandparents’ 180-acre farm in Jackson County in the middle of Tennessee and, as the current executive chef at the Restaurant at RT Lodge on the campus of Maryville College about 20 miles south of Knoxville, he co-signs that logic.

“With collards, I learned the final product is going to be much better if you really focus on the process of it,” Stockton tells InsideHook. “You can give 10 different people all the same ingredients, but the process of cooking them is what’s going to yield the best final product. Collards are a great example of coaxing certain flavors out of things.”

One of the techniques Stockton employs to coax maximum flavor out of his greens is braising them with hickory-smoked Benton’s bacon before adding ingredients like caramelized onions, fresh sliced garlic, tomatoes, pepper and white vinegar into the mix.

RT Lodge's collard greens.
Collard greens taste better in cast iron.
RT Lodge

“It’s super smoky bacon, and collard greens are one of the few things that can stand up to that flavor because they are so earthy,” he says. “One of the reasons I use bacon instead of ham is you can start without oil or butter of any kind. There’s enough fat that, once it renders, you have bacon fat in the pan to add your onions into so they’re cooking in that flavor. Collards can handle all of that smokiness.”

Thanks to Stockton’s informed ingredient choices and thought-out cooking process, his collards avoid the bitterness that’s sometimes present in hearty greens, including turnip and mustard greens.

“If you eat a beet raw, it tastes like dirt,” he says. “But if you roast it for four hours, it brings out the natural sugars and the sweetness in it. It’s two very different things. If you cook collard greens right, the balance of flavors can be really perfect. Without it, they can be very bitter and overpowering. I’ve never eaten collard greens anywhere else that uses tomatoes, but they lend some acidity and sweetness that really help balance it out.”

The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
 Spoon up this recipe from “The Big Texas Cookbook: Food That Defines the Lone Star State”

In addition to using Benton’s bacon and tomatoes, Stockton’s third tip for making good greens has to do with the collards themselves.

“Getting fresh collards from a local farm is going to produce a much better end product,” he says. “You can make any collards taste good if you add a bunch of stuff to them, but if you have quality greens to start with, it’s going to yield a better product at the end. The fresher they are, the more tender they are. They’re not as chewy and fibrous as the ones that have been sitting around for two weeks at the store.”

Whether you’re already a fan or ready to give collard greens another go, here’s Stockton’s recipe.

RT Lodge Collard Greens

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours

Total Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Ingredients
  • 4 bunches fresh collards (Thick rib removed, rinsed, cut in 1”x2-3” pieces. Doesn’t need to be exact, just make sure the pieces aren’t too big.)
  • ½ lb. bacon, preferably Benton’s (cut in small lardons approximately ¼”x ¼”x1”)
  • 2 yellow onion (peeled, julienned)
  • 1 head fresh garlic (peeled, sliced thin)
  • 1 lb. can diced tomatoes or 1 lb. fresh tomato, diced
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
  • 2 tbsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. black pepper
  • 2 cups white vinegar
Directions

    1. Heat a heavy-bottom stock pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

    2. Add bacon and cook until almost crispy.

    3. Add onion, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. Cook until the onion just starts to brown.

    4. Add sliced garlic and cook another 2-3 minutes.

    5. Add tomato and stir often until tomato starts to stick to the bottom of the pot.

    6. Add collard greens, vinegar and enough water to cover everything.

    7. Cook another 2 hours on low-medium heat.

    8. After 2 hours, monitor the progress, and either serve or keep cooking a little longer. The final product should be moist, but not swimming in liquid.

More Like This

The fried onion burger from Au Jus in New York City. The recipe originated in Depression-era Oklahoma.
Oklahoma’s Depression-Era Onion Burger Is Still Worth Making
Lowball glass with orange-colored liquid and orange peel twist on a table in front of a red booth seat
Cereal Sales Are Down, But These Childhood Faves Are All Over Cocktail Menus
veggie frittata in a cast iron skillet with a slice cut out
Start the Day Right With These 5 Protein-Packed Breakfasts
PJ Bernstein's Lucky Latke sandwich
The Lucky Latke Sandwich Is a Perfect Handheld Hanukkah Meal

Leisure > Food
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Butter Pat skillet and Yeti Cooler. Yeti bought the cast iron company in January 2024.
The $300 Cooler Brand Buys the $300 Cast-Iron Skillet Company
Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card
Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards
Tyler Bass reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt.
Missed Wide-Right Kick Leaves Bills Facing Tough Decisions
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates
Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolate: Can It Make You Horny? We Tested It.
food experiences in grenada
Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

Collard greens from the Restaurant at RT Lodge. We got the recipe for the dish.

The Secret to Better Collard Greens? Bacon and Tomatoes.

Tacos at Tumerico, the best restaurant on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US list

Three Takeaways From Yelp’s 100 Best Places to Eat List

SAN HO WON_5-year Doenjang and Clam Jjigae, Chungjang-Glazed Pork Ribs_Western Mushrooms

Where to Find the Best Korean Barbecue in San Francisco

Birds-eye view of a table with plates of brunch food on it. Here are the best brunch spots in Malibu right now.

Where to Go for Brunch in Malibu Right Now

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

A selection of recommended bottles of high-proof rye whiskey

The 10 Best High-Proof Rye Whiskeys in 2024

Everything you need to know about airline alliances

A Comprehensive Airline Alliance Cheat Sheet and User Guide

Collard greens from the Restaurant at RT Lodge. We got the recipe for the dish.

The Secret to Better Collard Greens? Bacon and Tomatoes.

Customers shop at Shuga Records during Record Store Day in Chicago on April 13, 2019

The 20 Best Record Stores in Chicago Right Now