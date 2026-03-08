Leisure > Food

Noma Founding Chef Accused of Violent, Abusive Behavior

A protest is planned for Noma's LA pop-up

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 8, 2026 9:39 pm EDT
Outside Noma's original location: a brick building with windows and chairs
Outside Noma's previous location
Annie Spratt/Unsplash

René Redzepi is the founding chef of the acclaimed restaurant of Noma. And, based on the comments made by a number of former Noma employees, he was also an employer who also acted violently around (and sometimes to) his staff and cultivated an atmosphere where other Noma staffers in roles with authority abused their positions.

Those are some of the harrowing details that emerged in a New York Times investigation by Julia Moskin, who spoke with dozens of former Noma staff for her article. Moskin also cites the work of Jason Ignacio White, who previously headed the fermentation lab at Noma and has been collecting testimonies from his colleagues, both on his Instagram and on a dedicated website.

On the latter, White points to a 2015 interview with Redzepi in which Redzepi said, “I’ve yelled and pushed people.” The things Redzepi has been accused of go beyond that; Moskin’s reporting reveals instances of physical and psychological abuse, as well as other threats including deportation.

In the apology he recently posted on Instagram, Redzepi acknowledged some bad behavior while being vague about certain other actions. “Although I don’t recognize all details in these stories, I can see enough of my past behavior reflected in them to understand that my actions were harmful to people who worked with me,” he wrote.

He also echoed some of the larger points of the people criticizing him, remembering that “I worked in kitchens where shouting, humiliation and fear were simply part of the culture.” To say that abusive behavior is cyclical isn’t exactly a groundbreaking observation in 2026 — and Redzepi also acknowledges that he was “becoming the kind of chef I had once promised myself I would never be.”

What Comes After a Michelin-Starred Restaurant? A Bar, of Course.
What Comes After a Michelin-Starred Restaurant? A Bar, of Course.
 These chefs are following up one of the highest culinary achievements by exploring the beverage world

But even if Redzepi is sincere in his regrets, there’s also the question of what sort of accountability he owes for his past actions. White has been critical of a Noma pop-up beginning in Los Angeles on March 11; in a Los Angeles Times article, Stephanie Breijo noted that White is working with the advocacy group One Fair Wage on a protest at Noma’s temporary location.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Flight of Rogue Ales beer
Rogue Ales Just Shuttered its Brewery and Restaurants
three single dishes of food next to each other on white backgrounds
It’s Not Your Imagination: Restaurant Menus Have Gotten Shorter
Mahjong tiles spread out on a pink and orange table
How a Chevy Chase Latin American Restaurant Started Doing Mahjong Nights
Alexandra Shapiro, who comes from a family of restaurateurs, sitting in a booth at Flex Mussels on the Upper East Side
Alexandra Shapiro Doesn’t Want the Hottest Restaurant on the Block

Leisure > Food
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Yellowstone Recollection Series, in a bottle and poured in a glass
It’s Only March, and This Might Be 2026’s Best Bourbon
A collage of a bathroom
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
Carlos Alcaraz performing a modified plank, a move that can help with your posture alignment
Are You in Alignment? How to Unlock Pain-Free Movement.
memento mori estate door in hillside
One of Napa’s Most Exclusive Wineries Could Soon Be Open to the Public
Bill Maher reflected on the president's angry posts about him
This Week Brought a Very Meta “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Outside Noma's original location: a brick building with windows and chairs

Noma Founding Chef Accused of Violent, Abusive Behavior

Inside the Monarch San Antonio; a dining room with elaborate lighting

A Hotel Years in the Making Opens its Doors in San Antonio

Aerial image of suburbs

Airbnb Is Offering World Cup-Related Incentives for New Hosts

Cooked bacon

The UK's Taste in Bacon is Changing

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?