Airbnb Is Offering World Cup-Related Incentives for New Hosts

Could this clash with some local regulations?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 7, 2026 6:03 pm EST
Aerial image of suburbs
Airbnb is betting a lot on World Cup hosting opportunities.
Tom Rumble/Unsplash

The 2026 World Cup is now only months away, and data already shows plenty of evidence that soccer fans are booking up lodging in advance of the tournament. That might help explain why Airbnb is offering a sizable incentives for people who haven’t yet listed their homes using the service to do so — provided they live close enough to one of the tournament’s host cities.

Airbnb’s incentive program is designed to attract new hosts or, as per the official language, someone who is “a new host on Airbnb or [has] no active home listings as of February 1, 2026.” If they meet certain criteria, including submitting their information directly to Airbnb and completing a booking for at least $100 in which the guest checks out by July 31 of this year, they will earn a bonus of $750.

As part of the promotion, Airbnb has listed eligible ZIP codes (and the equivalent for Canadian and Mexican cities) on a dedicated page. Precisely how much prospective hosts stand to earn from the process will vary based on the region. Writing at NJ.com, Allison Pries reports that Airbnb has told New Jersey homeowners that they could make “about $5,700” for renting out their house during the tournament.

There’s a big caveat here, and that’s that the New York metropolitan area is hosting a lot of matches — including the tournament’s final. Not every city will host as many matches, which could factor into some prospective hosts’ consideration.

Another interesting wrinkle comes from the ZIP codes listed on Airbnb’s page touting this incentive program, which includes a number of New York City neighborhoods. Given the city’s regulations on short-term rentals, this could lead to a clash between Airbnb and the local government — an aspect of this that’s worth keeping an eye on.

Tobias Carroll

