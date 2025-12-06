Next summer, the World Cup is coming to North America. Canada, Mexico and the United States are set to host the latest iteration of the men’s tournament, featuring an expanded field and some of the best players in the world facing off against one another. This week saw the group draw take place, letting many soccer fans know who their teams of choice will be playing. One thing is very clear, though: if you’re planning on attending, it’s not going to be cheap.



That said, there’s one intriguing workaround for frequent travlers who are part of American Airlines’ AAdvantage program. The airline recently announced that program members will be able to use their miles to purchase World Cup tickets beginning on December 17, 2026.



Access to World Cup tickets will roll out in stages. On December 17, AAdvantage Executive Platinum and ConciergeKey members will be able to redeem miles for tickets, while AAdvantage Gold, Platinum and Platinum Pro members will have access beginning on December 18. All AAdvantage members will have access from December 19 on. There is a dedicated page on American’s website where AAdvantage members will be able to explore their options.

It’s part of a broader airline-wide effort to bolster service to certain host cities in advance of next summer’s tournament. American is also adding decals to their fleet’s exteriors referencing the 2026 World Cup. According to the airline’s announcement, this will be in place on the airline’s entire domestic fleet by the end of the year.

