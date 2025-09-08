When you think of international flights, where does your mind go? You might be thinking of a trip that takes you across the ocean — or at least one that involves spending several hours in the air. But not every international flight is that long; going from Seattle to Vancouver can mean spending less than an hour in the air. Beginning in early 2026, American Airlines is set to add another international route that’s anything but long-haul.



As Ben Schlappig of One Mile at a Time reports, American is adding service between Miami and South Bimini, a city in the Bahamas. Service is set to begin on February 16, 2026, with flights traveling between the two cities three times per week. The plane will travel just 64 miles, and the airline has estimated exactly one hour between take-off and landing. Schlappig also notes that this will become American’s shortest route.



It’s also indicative of the growing popularity of Bimimi. In an article published at InsideHook last year, Trevor Morrow wrote that the group of islands “has long been an under-the-radar spot” but has seen an increase in investment and construction of new hospitality destinations recently. American Airlines’ route isn’t the only way to get from Miami to there; there’s also a ferry if you’d prefer to travel via water.

There are also some seaplane routes connecting the U.S. and Bimini — including several from the company Tropic Ocean Airways. Earlier this year, Caribbean Journal reported that the airline was increasing the frequency of its flights between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and South Bimini. South Bimini’s airport has also seen a number of recent upgrades, presumably with an uptick in travelers in mind.