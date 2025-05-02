American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

Beginning in June 2025, travelers taking American Airlines from Chicago to London will have the option to stay in a new type of seat, one which the airline calls Flagship Suites. They’ll be available on the airline’s 787-9s on long-haul flights and will roll out to more routes as American brings more of these Boeing aircrafts into service. American also plans to include this type of seat on new Airbus A321XLRs and remodeled Boeing 777-300ERs.



What can travelers expect from these seats? Additional storage space, for one thing, wireless charging for another. American’s news release also mentions “one-of-a-kind chaise lounge seating,” though given there will 51 seats of this type on certain 787-9s, it might be more accurate to say “51-of-a-kind.” Still, the ability to stretch out on a long flight is always welcome, and the added privacy features should also make for a relaxing trip.



Chicago-to-London is the first route where these seats will be installed, but it won’t be the only one by the end of the year. Following, American also plans to add Flagship Suites to its flights from Philadelphia to both London and Zurich and on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Brisbane on October 26.

In announcing this new type of seat, American Airlines also sought to tout the aircraft behind it. “Every aspect of our new 787-9 is designed to feel premium in nature,” said the airline’s Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden in a statement. These new seats have been a long time coming; as The Points Guy’s Sean Cudahy pointed out, the first renderings of Flagship Suites debuted three years ago.