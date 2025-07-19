Leisure > Travel > Hotels

How Are Hotels Preparing for the 2026 World Cup?

An expanded tournament makes things more complicated

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 19, 2025 2:07 pm EDT
2026 World Cup mural
The 2026 World Cup is coming to North America.
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

The 2025 Gold Cup concluded earlier this month with Mexico defeating the United States by a score of 2-1. The 2025 Club World Cup also wrapped up last week, with Chelsea pulling off a 3-0 upset win over Paris Saint-Germain. All of which means that the next big international tournament set to take place in the U.S. (along with Canada and Mexico) is the 2026 World Cup.

The World Cup involves packed stadiums, travelers from all over the world visiting the host cities and an atmosphere like no other sporting events on Earth. With next year’s tournament only a year away, it begs the question: how are hotels preparing for a massive influx of guests?

Ryan Meliker and Michelle Li, from the lodging and real estate analytics firm Lodging Analytics Research and Consulting, reckoned with those questions in an article for Hotels. Meliker and Li point out that the 2026 iteration of the competition breaks from tradition in ways beyond the fact that three countries are hosting matches; the tournament’s expanded lineup should lead to even more attendance and more demand for lodging.

Among their conclusions are that some markets will benefit more than others. “[W]e expect the event to drive demand to all host markets, but that demand will not be evenly distributed,” the authors write. “Gateway cities with strong international appeal, such as New York, Miami and Los Angeles, are positioned to see the most meaningful and consistent gains.”

After Copa América Chaos, It’s Clear the US Isn’t Ready for the World Cup
After Copa América Chaos, It’s Clear the US Isn’t Ready for the World Cup
 I went to Miami to see Argentina take on Colombia. Instead, I watched in shock as fans went up against security and police.

The authors also addressed the areas of uncertainty surrounding the tournament, especially around the games taking place in the U.S. “Adding to the uncertainty is the current U.S. political climate, which may have a dampening effect on international travel demand,” they write.

They aren’t the only ones concerned about this. At The Washington Post, Ishaan Tharoor pointed to areas of concern about whether some international fans will encounter trouble getting into the U.S. There’s also the possibility that extreme weather could make things harder for athletes competing in the tournament. The World Cup has plenty to offer fans of the sport, but questions remain of how much other factors will affect the competition — and the experience of watching it.

More Like This

World Cup signage
It Might Already Be Too Late for Some Fans to Get Visas for the 2026 World Cup
Grand Hyatt San Antonio
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Benefitted One Hotel Chain More Than the Olympics
three screens TV in purple-ish lighting at bar
DC Let Bars Stay Open 24 Hours for the Women’s World Cup — So We Pulled an All-Nighter
Paris street
Paris’s Upscale Hotels Are Getting Flexible for Olympic Guests

Culture
Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Culture > Sports
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
The home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.
The Items Every Man Should Have in His Home, According to Rocco Co-Founder Alyse Borkan
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
Two men sitting on a hill overlooking a forest view.
Could an “Outdoor Therapist” Help You Hit the Reset Button?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

2026 World Cup mural

How Are Hotels Preparing for the 2026 World Cup?

Harrison Ford, whiskey, and a helmet

Formula 1 Now Has an Official Whisky

Three different shirts from Abercrombie & Fitch. Left to right: a linen button-down, T-shirt and camp collar shirt

From Our EIC: I Did Not Expect to Be So Impressed by This Mall Brand

Buck Mason

What Makes These American-Made Tees So Special?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week