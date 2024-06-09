Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Paris’s Upscale Hotels Are Getting Flexible for Olympic Guests

The last time Paris hosted the Summer Games was in 1924

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 9, 2024 3:22 pm
Paris street
What does booking a room for the Paris Olympics entail this year?
Getty Images

What does an event like the Summer Olympics mean to a given city’s hospitality industry? That can be challenging, if not impossible, to measure. When Paris hosts this summer’s Olympics, it will have been 100 years since the last time the city did so. Paris in the summer is always going to be a tourist destination, Olympics or not — and this year offers both hotels and would-be visitors plenty of challenges.

Earlier this year, a study conducted by the French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir found that some hotels had literally tripled their rates to coincide with the Summer Games. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t (relative) bargains to be found; recently, Forbes reported that homeowners looking to rent out their spaces had been cutting prices dramatically. As for some of the city’s most luxe hotels, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Mark Ellwood writes that rooms remain available — as long as you have plenty of cash on hand.

Citing “insiders,” Ellwood reports that a number of high-end hotels have rooms available. Some of this may come as a result of another phenomenon: namely, that a number of hotels in the city have done away with or loosened requirements around guests’ minimum stays.

Is Paris Ready for This Summer's Olympics?
Is Paris Ready for This Summer’s Olympics?
 The logistical issues could be overwhelming

As Ellwood writes, 10 million visitors are expected to make their way to Paris for the Olympics. Once the Games have wrapped up later this year, it’ll be notable to see how hotels actually did relative to their expectations. The 2022 World Cup, for instance, saw hotels relatively underattended. Then again, it’s hard to argue with the allure of Paris, especially in the summertime.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

