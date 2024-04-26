Culture > Sports

It Might Already Be Too Late for Some Fans to Get Visas for the 2026 World Cup

Some consulates have very long waits for a visa interview

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 26, 2024 12:19 pm
World Cup signage
FIFA World Cup promotion is displayed at MetLife Stadium after an announcement by FIFA on February 5, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEW press via Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup is still two years away, but some international supporters might be out of luck in getting visas to attend matches in North America. So far, only the host nations — the U.S., Mexico and Canada — have qualified for the tournament. And yet some supporters find themselves in an unsettling position: having to decide if they want to begin the process of planning their travel before they even know if their preferred team will be playing.

That’s one of the big takeaways from Adam Crafton’s recent reporting at The Athletic. The issue here isn’t that the U.S., Canada and Mexico are prohibiting some travelers from attending events. Instead, it’s that the wait for a visa interview in certain countries could make it impossible to plan travel to North America for the World Cup.

Crafton cites the interview times at the U.S.’s consulates in Mexico City and Guadalajara. In both cases, booking an interview now would result in an interview after the 2026 World Cup has begun. Scheduling a visa interview at the U.S. consulate in Bogota, Colombia is, as of this writing, something you’d need to do over 22 months in advance.

According to The Athletic, no one seems terribly happy about this. Soccer fans looking to travel for the World Cup are frustrated by the ambiguity of the situation. Metropolitan areas hosting matches — which are counting on an influx of tourist money around the tournament — are also reportedly frustrated by the delays.

The U.S. State Department, meanwhile, offered advice to would-be travelers to make their applications now. “We encourage prospective FIFA World Cup visitors who will need U.S. visas to apply now — there is no requirement to have purchased event tickets, made hotel reservations, or reserved airline tickets to qualify for a visitor visa,” the agency told The Athletic in a statement.

The Upcoming World Cup Could Be the Most Valuable Women’s Tournament in History
The Upcoming World Cup Could Be the Most Valuable Women’s Tournament in History
 More proof that the future is female in sports

You may recall that the last men’s World Cup — Qatar 2022 — ran into issues because of the country’s shortage of hotel rooms relative to the massive crowds that showed up that winter. For 2026, that shouldn’t be an issue — but a tournament that looked like a more accessible alternative to the Qatar- and Russia-hosted editions is turning out to have its own challenges.

More Like This

A Columbus Crew player kicking a ball against a trippy background.
What We Learned From the Fittest Teams in Major League Soccer
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Saudi Arabia Isn’t Giving Up on Soccer
Retro soccer jerseys on sale from Cult Kits
Navigating the Booming Market of Retro Soccer Jerseys
Lionel Messi waving in inter miami jersey
“Messi Meets America” Follows the Soccer Great Taking on MLS

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Zach Wilson throws a pass against the Bills.
There’s Still a Sliver of Hope for the Busts of the 2021 QB Class
Bare-knuckle boxer Bobby Gunn
Excerpt: Meet Bobby Gunn, a Bare-Knuckle Boxing Father of Two
Head coach Sean McVay of the LA Rams.
No First-Round Draft Pick? No Problem for the Rams.
Two men, one a Republican and one a Democrat, sitting at a coffee shop in an illustration. We spoke with two men, one a Trump voter and one a Biden voter, about how they became friends despite political differences.
One’s a Conservative, One’s a Liberal. Here’s Their Secret to Friendship.
Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder of the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox Are a $4.5 Billion Franchise With a $10 Million Lineup
woman in a giant glass wearing a tutu throwing confetti, men playing instruments in suits
Where to Catch New York City’s Best Jazz Shows

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

World Cup signage

It Might Already Be Too Late For Some Fans to Get Visas for the 2026 World Cup

Laiatu Latu poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL Draft’s First Round Was Offensive for Defensive Players

Michael Penix Jr. reacts after the beating Utah Utes.

Falcons Rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. Is Ready to Tackle the NFL

An illustration of Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark doing their trademark post-game hug

The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District