We’re a few months away from the 2026 World Cup coming to North America, and one of the running themes surrounding the tournament relates to tickets. That applies to the challenges of getting tickets for any of the matches as well as the high ticket prices for many of the games. According to The Athletic, FIFA revealed that soccer fans submitted 500 million applications for tickets to the tournament over the course of one month. That means some people will get to see the beautiful game at its apex — and a lot more will go home empty-handed.



FIFA’s application system is not the only way to get tickets, however, and Chase Sapphire cardholders have another path to see some of the sport’s most anticipated matchups. Their window to do so opens on February 10, 2026, when eligible cardholders will be able to purchase up to four tickets per match based on what is available. The period in which cardholders can do so will run through February 24.



A dedicated website for the promotion has more details, including specifics on who is eligible: “Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers.” Cardholders will be prompted to enter their number, at which point the system will verify their eligibility and allow them to purchase tickets.

There are a few additional steps that interested Chase Sapphire cardholders may want to take before February 10, including creating an account with FIFA. Soccer fans looking to take advantage of this ticketing window will need to have a FIFA account before buying tickets. While eligible cardholders can purchase up to four tickets per match, there will also be an overall cap of 40 tickets per cardholder — so particularly ambitious soccer enthusiasts should plan accordingly.

